A Porsche, That Michael Jordan Lost in a Golf Bet, Sold for $500,000 in Auction Last Year

Everything Michael Jordan touches turns to gold. Is he Midas? Well, his name might be more valuable than the tale itself. Because every time we hear people paying absurd amounts of money for auctionable items, chances are MJ’s name is somehow involved in it.

In this case, a car, known as a depreciating asset, sold for $500,000 on the auction block. Stunning figures for a vehicle. We seldom see modern supercars going for that much money.

And the reason why it went for that much is because, the legend that is Michael Jordan, once owned the car. And no we aren’t talking about his cocaine-white Porsche, the one that he drove off after winning a championship.

A Porsche once owned by Michael Jordan sells for $500,000!

Yes, the car in question, a Porsche Turbo S from 1997 was sold for a whopping $500,000 in an auction block. The story behind it might be the reason.

So not only did Jordan drive the car during the height of his powers but also put it on a bet. And a bet on what? You guessed it, a game of golf.

Michael Jordan’s 1997 Turbo S he lost in a golf bet is at Beverly Hills Porsche 🏎️ It sold for 500k last year on @Bringatrailer -> https://t.co/e37IqqxY0B 📸 gutterballing via Reddit pic.twitter.com/lvHeygyB7m — SiteSupply (@TheSiteSupply) March 13, 2023

He played a high-profile game in Beverley Hills, California, and lost the car.

The Porsche in question is quite a unique one. Only 345 of them have ever been made, out of which 182 were imported to the United States. This car happens to be among the last to be in great condition. It sold for such a high price thanks to the fact that it has only clocked 31,000 miles.

Michael Jordan’s love for Porsches!

We have all seen the infamous image of MJ in a Porsche, stepping out with a lit cigar. The Bulls legend loved his cars and more than that he loved the German carmaker the most.

He has owned and probably still owns a few Porsches to this day. He had AIR as his number plate in one of the cars. Talk about a flex.

So Michael Jordan had “AIR” on the number plate of his porsche 😅😅 #TheLastDance — Chuck Rhoades Jr (@ClintonS_anchez) May 18, 2020

And this is the cocaine-white 930 Turbo we eluded to earlier.

Grainy footage of Michael Jordan winning an NBA championship, partying on a private jet, then driving off in a cocaine white Porsche 930 Turbo Slant Nose cab is swag I’ve got time for pic.twitter.com/kPIhr3e9Sr — Rowan Horncastle (@rowanhorncastle) April 28, 2020

Michael Jordan tenía un Porsche Turbo S 993 con placas AIR. Y ahora que sabes esto tú día acaba de mejorar un 200%. pic.twitter.com/qxdvmVMzyw — Fercho Urquiza (@fergurquiza) May 22, 2020

Nobody won the 1990s harder than MJ and even today, we think he wins quite hard.

