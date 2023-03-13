HomeSearch

A Porsche, That Michael Jordan Lost in a Golf Bet, Sold for $500,000 in Auction Last Year

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 13/03/2023

A Porsche, That Michael Jordan Lost in a Golf Bet, Sold for $500,000 in Auction Last Year

Everything Michael Jordan touches turns to gold. Is he Midas? Well, his name might be more valuable than the tale itself. Because every time we hear people paying absurd amounts of money for auctionable items, chances are MJ’s name is somehow involved in it.

In this case, a car, known as a depreciating asset, sold for $500,000 on the auction block. Stunning figures for a vehicle. We seldom see modern supercars going for that much money.

And the reason why it went for that much is because, the legend that is Michael Jordan, once owned the car. And no we aren’t talking about his cocaine-white Porsche, the one that he drove off after winning a championship.

Also read: “Late Night Commercial legend Shaquille O’Neal”: The Simpsons Make Whimsical Comment on Lakers Legend Ahead of New Episode 

A Porsche once owned by Michael Jordan sells for $500,000!

Yes, the car in question, a Porsche Turbo S from 1997 was sold for a whopping $500,000 in an auction block. The story behind it might be the reason.

So not only did Jordan drive the car during the height of his powers but also put it on a bet. And a bet on what? You guessed it, a game of golf.

He played a high-profile game in Beverley Hills, California, and lost the car.

The Porsche in question is quite a unique one. Only 345 of them have ever been made, out of which 182 were imported to the United States. This car happens to be among the last to be in great condition. It sold for such a high price thanks to the fact that it has only clocked 31,000 miles.

Also read: “I’m healthy”: Joel Embiid and Sixers are in Full Cruise Control as Cameroonian Strengthens MVP Case

Michael Jordan’s love for Porsches!

We have all seen the infamous image of MJ in a Porsche, stepping out with a lit cigar. The Bulls legend loved his cars and more than that he loved the German carmaker the most.

He has owned and probably still owns a few Porsches to this day. He had AIR as his number plate in one of the cars. Talk about a flex.

And this is the cocaine-white 930 Turbo we eluded to earlier.

Nobody won the 1990s harder than MJ and even today, we think he wins quite hard.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Unique Brand of “Drama Free” Leadership is Milwaukee’s Glue, Says Bobby Portis 

Share this article
    About the author
    Jeet Pukhrambam

    Jeet Pukhrambam

    Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

    Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam