“Michael Jordan’s Nuts”: Charles Barkley Couldn’t Believe MJ’s Defensive Commitment Following 36 Holes Of Golf

When Matthew McConaughey won the Oscar for best actor in 2014, he gave a rather famous speech about how his ambition was to get even better in the coming years. The actor claimed that the moment he reaches a better version of himself, he would move the goal post again. Michael Jordan is like that.

Just that, to be a prominent figure in the NBA greats’ books like Jordan is, “sometimes, to be the best, you gotta step on people.” If it sounds a little too extreme, that’s because it is. And don’t worry, because it is not just mere mortals like us who have felt this way about one of the greatest athletes to ever live. Even legendary sportspersons have felt the same.

Jordan’s former rival and friend, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, is right there with you. He has previously shared stories of how Clyde Drexler, a fellow member of the 1992 Dream Team, thought he was as good as Jordan. Drexler would drive the GOAT “crazy”. And it wasn’t the only time Barkley used that adjective to describe Jordan.

Recently, Barkley found himself talking to students at Rowan University, where he was asked by a fan to share one of his famous, or rather infamous, Jordan stories. Barkley obliged, jogging his memory back to their days together playing for Team USA.

“Michael Jordan’s nuts,” began Chuck. “So, we are playing on the dream team, getting ready for the Olympics. We are playing Puerto Rico in the tournament of [the] Americas,” he continued.

“That morning, me and Michael, David Roberts, and Chuck Daly go out and play golf. We played early because we wanted to be done by noon. So, we played, and Chuck said, ‘Let’s get back to the hotel, get some rest for the game.’ Michael said, ‘I am going to play 18 more.’ Like damn, that’s impressive,” Barkley recalled saying.

“So, this dude plays 36 holes of golf. Then we are getting out of ankle tape, and Chuck’s like, ‘David, you got this guy. Charles, you got this guy. Scotty, you got this guy. Magic, you got this guy,'” Barkley added.

At this point, Jordan looked up and nonchalantly said, “I got him,” which got Daly to remind the Bulls legend that this guy was the point guard. “I got him,” Jordan reiterated, as if to ensure everyone was clear about what he meant.

“Then the game starts, and Michael is screaming at this kid. ‘Don’t you ever mention my name in the newspaper. I am Michael f****** Jordan.’ He’s guarding this dude like it’s Game 7 of the finals. He’s screaming at this kid, and we’re like, ‘yo, man, there’s something wrong with this dude,” Barkley described.

Jordan was so invested in this guy that even after playing 36 holes of golf that day, he was turning this guy and screaming at him on the court to the point that he was scared to dribble. This was when Barkley and the rest of the team realized that Jordan took everything personally and with the same trademark fighting spirit.

“There was something different about this guy [Jordan]. He was going to win at all costs, no matter what. He’s screaming … this isn’t even the Olympics. We are getting ready for the Olympics … This is damn Puerto Rico. We are not even worried about Puerto Rico,” Barkley stressed.

Normally, if this were another person, his friends would ask him to get some help, but alas, it was Michael Jordan!