Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Gets Love from Mother Juanita Vanoy, Bae Larsa Pippen on 33rd Birthday

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan’s relationship with Larsa Pippen prompted a lot of scrutiny last year, with the couple receiving a lot of pushback from different circles. However, it seems like they are now past all that as another year nears an end. Larsa Pippen recently posted a few clips on her Instagram celebrating her beau’s 33rd birthday. Marcus’ mother and Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy also wished her son on his birthday.

Larsa posted a clip on her Instagram stories of her wishing Marcus ‘Happy Birthday’ on the special occasion. “Happy Birthday, I love you,” she says in the clip as her boyfriend gives her a peck on the cheek. Another clip posted on her stories showed the couple celebrating the occasion with a bunch of friends.

The small gathering of close friends could be seen singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Marcus at what appears to be a restaurant. A piece of cake can be seen sitting on a plate in front of the ‘Birthday Man’. It’s quite clear that Larsa filmed the whole thing to provide a glimpse of the celebrations to her fans.

Larsa’s stories captured Marcus’ birthday dinner before the food arrived. The 33-year-old could be seen ardently filming everyone and his birthday cake with a broad smile in his face. It’s quite evident that he is enjoying his time with his loved ones.

Marcus and Larsa have been spending a lot of time together this holiday season. Their Instagram has been filled with pictures of them looking glamorous before events and night-outs. The evolution of their relationship has been a roller-coaster for fans with many outside factors chiming into the dynamic. The most contentious part of their relationship has been the couple’s connection with Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. However, it’s certainly refreshing to see them move on from all the noise to what seems like a restoration of normalcy.

Juanita Vanoy wishes her son a Happy Birthday

Meanwhile, Marcus Jordan received some love from his mother, Juanita, on the the special occasion. The 64-year-old posted an adorable picture of her and Marcus from years ago. It’s uncertain in what year the photo was captured. However, Marcus is a toddler in the picture.

“Wishing a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the 3rd member of “The Three Tops”, my middle child and youngest son, Marcus, @heirmj523, Love you ❤️,” Juanita wrote in the caption.

