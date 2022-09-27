Michael Jordan’s Wife’s Ring Costs as Much as Their 1-Year Prenup Agreement

Michael Jordan spent over $1 million on Yvette Prieto’s wedding ring, which is more than their 1-year prenup agreement.

Michael Jordan always praised one man early on for his business acumen and that man was Julius Erving. Jordan wanted to market himself the way Dr. J had done for years on end in the ABA and NBA. Soon enough, Michael’s play on the court translated to endorsement deals that marketed him more heavily than any athlete before.

While $93 million in career earnings from NBA teams is quite a bit ($94 million but he donated $1 million to 9/11 relief funds), it simply wasn’t enough a superstar of the magnitude of the Michael Jordan. As time went on, the two major contributors to Jordan’s net worth reaching $2.1 billion have been Jordan Brand and his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

With him raking in billions of dollars, it’s safe to say that he can live life quite lavishly. One of the most expensive things MJ has splurged on in the past decade was his wedding to his second wife, Yvette Prieto.

According to Us Weekly, the 6x champ went all out and dropped $10 million on their wedding at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

Michael Jordan spent $1 million on a wedding ring.

Along with a $10 million wedding came a $1 million wedding ring for Michael Jordan’s wife. This is an obscene amount of money spent on a ring but as expected, MJ would have no problem affording it in the slightest.

Of course, despite spending all of this on Yvette Prieto, Jordan did go through with a prenup. He made the mistake of not going through with it the first time with Juanita Vanoy who would eventually get $168 million in their divorce settlement.

The prenup stipulates that if they were to divorce before completion of 10 years of their marriage, Prieto would receive $1 million for every year they are married. If they split after 10+ years of marriage, she would go on to receive $5 million for every year that they were married.

