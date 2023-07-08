“Milk on My B*lls”: Having Partnered With Brand After ‘Burning’ Privates, Shaquille O’Neal Threatens Charles Barkley With Icy Hot

Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary basketball player known for his larger-than-life personality, has found a new platform to showcase his humor: Threads. In his latest endeavor, Shaq took to this social media platform to unveil a mischievous plan involving his endorsement deal with Icy Hot, a brand known for its hot and cool sensations. With his unique blend of wit and antics, Shaq has set his sights on none other than his friend and colleague, Charles Barkley.

It comes as no surprise that Shaq has mastered the art of securing endorsement deals. With an extensive portfolio of partnerships, Shaq surpasses all other active and retired players when it comes to lucrative endorsements.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Fiery Encounter and Trolling Plans

During a memorable basketball game, Shaq had an unexpected encounter with Icy Hot that caused him great discomfort. Knowing firsthand how potent the burn from Icy Hot can be when applied in the wrong place, Shaq’s personal experience led him to partner with the brand.

He said:

“I had a thigh bruise and the Lakers trainer put some (Icy Hot) on my thighs. And I was having a great game. But my boys were starting to get real hot. And then I’m running and they are getting too hot. I had to call a time out and tell the trainer ‘hey man, my b*lls are on fire.”

Now armed with this knowledge, he is cleverly using it to troll his friend, Charles Barkley.

Recalling the incident, Shaq humorously describes having to call a timeout during the game due to the intense burning sensation caused by Icy Hot. The unexpected discomfort brought both laughter and sympathy from fans, making it a memorable moment in Shaq’s career. And now, with his mischievous plan, he aims to turn the tables on Barkley, who is known for his witty comebacks.

Post by @shaq View on Threads

In his Threads post, he wrote:

“This is what I’m a do to charles barkley when we get back to @nbaontnt”

The Sandwich Saga

Shaq’s playful nature extends beyond on-court antics and online trolling. In a testament to their unique friendship, Shaq took his teasing to a whole new level by naming a sandwich after Charles Barkley. He called it the “Charles Barkley Chicken Sandwich.”

This humorous gesture showcases the camaraderie and banter shared between the two basketball legends.

Their on-screen chemistry and light-hearted exchanges on NBA broadcasts have become legendary, providing entertainment for fans worldwide. Shaquille O’Neal’s decision to immortalize Barkley with a sandwich name not only adds to their ongoing friendly rivalry but also reinforces the deep bond and respect they have for each other.