“Minnesota just won the chip🤣🤣🤣”: LeBron James, Ja Morant, and Kyle Kuzma react to Patrick Beverley and Timberwolves celebrating after beating the Clippers

Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves go a little overboard with their celebration after beating the Clippers in the play-in game

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Los Angeles Clippers tonight for the first play-in game. It was a close affair all throughout, till the Wolves took the game over in the final 6 minutes. Despite an off night by Karl Anthony Towns, which ended up in him getting fouled out, the other guys stepped up. Patrick Beverley was excellent all night long.

With KAT having an off night, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards stepped up. D’Lo recorded 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. ANT went off for a team-high 30 points and 5 rebounds. With this win, they’re headed to Memphis, where they’ll face the 2 seeded Grizzlies in the first round of playoffs.

After the win, the emotions were high for the Wolves, and they didn’t hide any. They had a grand celebration for making it to the playoffs. This is only the second time since 2004 that the Wolves have made the playoffs.

Pat Bev and Ant going WILD 😂 pic.twitter.com/jxdOffwBei — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022

LeBron James and others react to Patrick Beverley and the Timberwolves’ celebration

The post-win celebration for the Wolves became a thing of laughter for many across the league. Granted emotions were high for the Wolves, but this celebration was more than some teams have for even winning the NBA championship.

NBA Twitter was certainly having a blast reacting to the same. NBA stars didn’t shy away from chiming in as well.

Minnesota just won the chip 🤣🤣🤣 — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 13, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2022

😂😂 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 13, 2022

NBA Twitter was actually wilding about the same.

Patrick Beverley just won the NBA Finals 😂 pic.twitter.com/DiR2prLcm2 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 13, 2022

Pat Bev after beating the Clippers pic.twitter.com/vlyfNFQFfF — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 13, 2022

Pat Bev in the locker room right now pic.twitter.com/AYTy2eK4HM — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) April 13, 2022

Well, it’s great to see the Wolves making a huge leap ahead, and a big part of the credit goes to Patrick Beverley. He didn’t only bring his pesky defense when he came over from the Clippers, he also brought some veteran leadership. The latter has been critical for the Wolves throughout the season, and they hope it would help them for years to come.