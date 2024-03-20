“I’m A Little Upset”: Draymond Green Has a Bone to Pick with LeBron James Because of His New Podcast

LeBron James and JJ Redick are set to bring a disruption in the NBA community with the announcement of their podcast Mind the Game. The hype around the project has caught the eyes of the league with Draymond Green being no exception. Consequently, the latter voiced his opinion on the show while mentioning he had a bone to pick with James.

In the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the 34-year-old initially displayed excitement over the podcast. Following that, he elaborated on the theme of the series citing the importance of basketball-focused conversations. However, soon after, Green voiced his displeasure with James in the process of pointing out the precise reason behind it.

“I am a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast and he still hasn’t been on a Draymond Green show. But when it’s your own thing, you kinda can’t say anything. So, I guess I will live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I gotta pick with him later,” he stated.

Undoubtedly, Green’s statement contained an underlying tone of mockery, devaluing the seeming seriousness of his words. Simultaneously, it displayed how James’ unprecedented decision to appear publicly every week came across as a source of excitement for several. Hence, the Golden State Warriors star refused to close the door on the possibility of the 39-year-old appearing on his podcast. After all, both of them share a similar goal.

How the intentions of LeBron James matched with that of Draymond Green

James’ Mind the Game podcast serves as an extension to his nearly decade-long initiative, Uninterrupted. Through that, the 4x champion has provided a platform for the athletes to reveal their side of the story since 2014. This time around, the Akron-born has decided to shoulder the responsibility of spearheading the project by joining as a constant panelist.

In 2022, Green joined Colin Cowherd’s The Volume Family for a similar reason. The Michigan-born desired to share his perspective publicly, leading to the creation of his ongoing show. This ensured a constant spotlight on him while the NBA star focused entirely on value addition.

So, a future collaboration remains hard to be ruled out at this stage. Both of them allegedly continue to maintain a close bond despite being on-court rivals. This could eventually result in the fulfillment of Green’s wish as the NBA world keeps an eye on the proceedings.