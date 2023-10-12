Mocking ESPN With ‘LeBron James At 100’ Analogy, Jaren Jackson Jr. Stands With Grizzlies Teammate on Their Mutual Hatred For Recent Rankings

January 9, 2022, Los Angeles, California, USA: LeBron James 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers battles Jaren Jackson Jr. 13 of the Memphis Grizzlies for a loose ball during their NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game on Sunday January 9, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. /PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20220109_zaa_p124_030 Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

The ESPN 2023 rankings have lit a fire under some players. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane both have made their disapproval of the rankings known publicly. The ranks did have some snubs and were all in all controversial. The rankings saw established stars such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant take a back seat to the likes of Luka Doncic.

Another player that fell in the rankings was none other than Ja Morant. Ja reacted to multiple tweets as a way of showing his opinion on the matter. Jaren Jackson mocked ESPN for their ranks, eluding to the fact that LeBron James was ranked too low even though he made it into the top 10.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and teammates voice disgust for ESPN ratings

Jaren Jackson Jr. proved himself last year when the young star bagged himself the Defensive Player of The Year. ESPN didn’t seem too interested in all that, as they ranked 30 players in front of Jackson.

An account on Twitter by the name of Drew Hill would later report that Jackson didn’t have a specific reaction to the list. The Twitter user would go on to quote Jackson calling the rankings, “Clickbait rankings“.

Jackson would go on to justify his stance by pointing towards LeBron James’ rating. James, who has year after year carried his teams to the finals, was ranked 9th on the list. This was an unusual fall from his previous position which was 6th.

Jaren took shots at ESPN, reportedly saying, “They got LeBron James at no. 100.” Jacksons’ teammate Desmond Bane who was ranked 61st on the list had something to say. Desmond was quoted saying, “That don’t pay the bills“.

Ja Morant has unlimited fuel

Ja Morant has been having a tough time. The Grizzlies high flyer even recently got snubbed from ESPN’s top 10 ranks, despite leading Grizzlies to the playoffs for the last three years.

Ja even responded to a tweet about his rankings with a laughing face emoji. Morant, who is currently out due to breach of league rules for a firearms case, will have to wait to prove the critics wrong. With many believing Morant to be the new face of the league, there is a need for more performance from him both on and off the court