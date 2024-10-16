“Moses Moody Has Gotten So Much Better”: Steve Kerr Heaps Praise on 4th Year Guard, Brings Up Rotation Dilemma

Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, right, talks to guard Moses Moody (4) as the Warriors play against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors continued their unbeaten run in the preseason by defeating the Lakers tonight. They are now 5-0 with one more game left in the preseason. In a dominant performance across four quarters, Moses Moody led the team in scoring. After his consistent showing in the last five games, Moody earned major praise from coach Steve Kerr at the post-game presser.

Advertisement

The Warriors head coach admitted that the 22-year-old has been great for the team so far. Even though he’s making his team rotation decisions tougher, the veteran coach believes that it’s a good problem to have from the team’s perspective. He also applauded the confidence that Moody is showcasing in these games.

Kerr told reporters, “He’s [Moody is] playing great. He has gotten so much better in so many ways. We have always loved his character and work ethic. I think this is the most confidence that he has played with and he is going to play a big role for us. But so are a lot of other guys.”

Steve Kerr on Moses Moody and the Warriors’ depth: “He’s gonna play a big role for us. But so are a lot of other guys. We’re sitting in that coaches room every day saying: ‘How are we going to play all these guys?’” pic.twitter.com/s6M7q3tYDK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 16, 2024

Moody has started for the Warriors in their two home games. On the other three occasions, he came off the bench. It’s the consistency in his performances that has earned him a spot in every game. In tonight’s game against the Lakers, he came off the bench for a 21-point performance, shooting 7-14 from the field and 5-8 from beyond the arc.

However, Kerr wanted to clarify at the end of his speech that Moody’s form doesn’t make him a lock in his rotations. There are other guys competing for a spot as well. And the healthy competition has prompted the Dubs coaching staff face a lot of tough choices.

Rotation has been a major issue for the Warriors this preseason. Before the game against the Lakers, Stephen Curry also shared his thoughts on his team’s rotation.

Curry knows that feelings will get hurt by the team’s rotation strategy

During his pre-game conversation with the media, Steph talked about how 13 players on the Warriors roster present a strong case to be part of the rotation, especially for the opening game. Therefore, some players’ feelings are undoubtedly going to get hurt in the process.

He said, “I don’t think you can avoid feelings getting hurt, which is not a bad thing though. It’s a part of the NBA…It’s a part of our specific team probably at the highest of levels because you have 13 guys that can argue they should be in a legitimate rotation.”

The Warriors have 13 players with a case to be in the rotation. It’s inevitable that a few will be left out to open the season. Steph Curry: “I don’t think you can avoid feelings getting hurt, which is not a bad thing though. It’s a part of the NBA.” pic.twitter.com/m3wrly3eNt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2024

Moody is surely among those players who are likely to be in the team’s rotation. However, his stability will depend on how he performs going into the next season. He has had the experience of being dropped out in the last three years. So, continuing with his preseason form will almost guarantee him decent playing time on every outing.