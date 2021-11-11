“Nah, not a revenge game”: Andrew Wiggins slyly remarks how he wasn’t really motivated by Timberwolves fans’ slander ahead of his 35-burger in Warriors win last night

Andrew Wiggins had all the cheeky answers after he dropped 35 points as Golden State Warriors cruised past Minnesota Timberwolves 123-110.

This Golden State Warriors run is not coming to an end any time soon, it seems. Taking on Minnesota Timberwolves for the 11th game of their season, the California outfit posted a 13-point win, outscoring the visitors 123-110.

Steph Curry was, as always, brilliant, posting 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists. But this time, a certain Andrew Wigging stole the show with his 35 points against his former team.

Also read: “Repping the wrong team”– Lewis Hamilton replies to Kyle Kuzma’s latest Instagram post donning “wrong” F1 colours; NBA star apologizes

Wiggins has been a reliable presence in the Warriors attack, averaging 17.4 PPG. Today, he fell short of matching his career-high by a single point. Rest assured, we will continue to see Wiggins match the rest of his team toe-to-toe this season after an impressive start.

Not a revenge game for Andrew Wiggins, he says, but his smile tells a different story

Speaking to the media as part of the post-game pressers, Wiggins was asked whether this was a revenge game for him and if his points tally reflected that story. The former Timberwolves forward took a second as if to reframe his answer and said:

“Nah, not a revenge game. A well played game, you know, against a former team. That’s all that it was. A competetive game, a fun game. Basketball’s fun.”

He may have said that it was not a revenge game, but the smile on his face while answering the question conveyed something different.

Also read: “I was glad Houston Rockets took 27 3-pointers in a row”: Charles Barkley makes hilarious yoga analogy questioning statistical modeling in the NBA as Kevin Durant can’t stop laughing

Wiggins actually started the game, going 10/10 from the field, before finally missing a shot. He was questioned about that run of scoring as well, and he replied, “I had a good start, you know. Making them shots, staying agressive. My teammates got me involved, and got me easy looks at the basket.”

Golden State have had the best start of any team so far this season, but they will take on an inform Chicago Bulls on Friday night, hoping to continue their winning streak of six games — joint highest with Phoenix Suns right now.