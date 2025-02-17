NBA All-Star Game Shoes: What Did Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry, and Others Wear to the 2025 ASG?

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Detail view of shoes worn by Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors in the game against Candace’s Rising Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

NBA All-Star Weekend is the time for the league’s biggest stars to come together on the biggest stage. Although the festivities are for competition and entertainment, players use this time to promote their brands. This is the case primarily for new signature shoes or colorways for existing models.

Advertisement

Aside from the product of the game itself, which fans have expressed their indifference to. It’s safe to say, All-Star Sunday night did not disappoint when it came to new colorways and sneakers for players.

Stephen Curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry was the only player from the host city San Francisco to represent in the All-Star Game. This marked the first time in NBA history, that San Francisco hosted the festivities. Curry made it a point of emphasis to take advantage of the opportunity on and off the court.

Curry graced the Chase Center court in style donning his latest signature sneaker the Under Armour Curry 12. However, he didn’t wear just any pair. He debuted the new “What The Bay” colorway for the first time.

Stephen Curry wears the “What The Bay” Curry 12 at the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/Bsp8XfvlGN — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 17, 2025

The shoes feature a mismatched colorway pattern. The left sneaker contains a gradient blue fading towards grey near the toe box, while the right sneaker features a gradient orange fading to a sharp yellow toward the toe box.

Curry put on a shoe for his home crowd with this new colorway of his signature shoe while winning the All-Star Game MVP award.

Under Armour scheduled the release of the new colorway to coincide with All-Star Weekend. The sneakers officially released on February 14, but are currently out of stock on Under Armour’s website.

Jayson Tatum

The 2023 All-Star Game MVP, Jayson Tatum, showed up to San Francisco with an exclusive pair of sneakers. Tatum is a member of the Jordan brand and recently released the Tatum 3 in October 2024. He took the opportunity on Sunday night to give the world a glimpse of the newest colorway of his signature shoe.

The Tatum 3 is one of the best-performing basketball shoes on the market. The 2024 NBA champion now gives fans another stellar colorway to add to their collection. Tatum unveiled “The Blueprint” Tatum 3, which certainly caught the attention of many.

These sneakers carry a rich meaning close to Tatum’s heart. “‘The Bluprint’ is a phrase we used when we started the conversation around me having my own shoe and my business within Jordan Brand,” Tatum said. “It’s a nod to Jay-Z, my favorite rapper and my favorite album.”

Jayson Tatum debuts “The Blueprint” Tatum 3 in the All-Star Game. “‘The Blueprint’ is the phrase we used when we started the conversation around me having my own shoe and my business within Jordan Brand,” says Tatum. “It’s a nod to Jay-Z, my favorite rapper & my favorite album.” pic.twitter.com/BsNLoQd1dX — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 17, 2025

Jay-Z’s album, The Blueprint features a blue shading on the iconic cover.

Tatum and Jordan Brand pay homage to the rap icon with the blue silhouette with white accents along the exterior. Additionally, the Celtics star didn’t disappoint in his debut of the new colorway, leading all players with 21 total points. Fans will be able to purchase the sneaker for themselves on February 17.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Arguably the player with the most anticipation regarding his on-court kicks was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Days leading to the All-Star game, the MVP frontrunner unveiled his first signature shoe with Converse, the SHAI 001. On Sunday night, he displayed them in action for the first time.

Ahead of the debut of the sneaker, SGA revealed his excitement to share his newest project. “When the debut date was set in stone, I started counting down by the hour,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. There isn’t a solidified release date for the sneaker but Converse has confirmed that the shoe will come in Fall 2025.

SGA wears his Converse SHAI 001 signature shoe in the All-Star Game. “When the debut date was set in stone, I started counting down by the hour,” he told me. Full feature on the SHAI 001: https://t.co/mj40DhIWy6 pic.twitter.com/ZXNZ2UxNCU — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 17, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the biggest fashion figures in sports. His sneaker is designed to a be bridge between performance sneakers and lifestyle fashion. There is only one colorway of the sneaker, which features a mustard shade along the entire silhouette.

The shoe also features a flap over the laces with a zipper to ensure stability on the forefoot.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns joined in the festivities of debuting new colorways of sneakers. Unlike the previous three stars mentioned, Towns doesn’t have his signature shoe line. However, he unveiled a new exclusive PE of the Nike GT Jump 2.

Karl-Anthony Towns honors his late mother Jacqueline at the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/TMqialP6cN — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 17, 2025

Towns’ sneakers featured one key element that set them apart from any model. Along the upper of the shoe, he honored his late mother Jacqueline with her name printed on the sneaker. Towns lost his mother due to COVID-19 in April 2020.

Considering this is a player-exclusive model, the general public shouldn’t expect to receive this colorway in stores.

Jaylen Brown

Tatum wasn’t the only Celtics star to debut a new colorway of his signature shoe. Jaylen Brown used the All-Star Game as an opportunity to bring light to a new rendition of the 741 Rover.

Jaylen Brown debuts a new 741 Rover colorway — signed by today’s All-Stars. pic.twitter.com/kaAvJvcL72 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 17, 2025

741 is Brown’s sneaker company which he launched ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. This new colorway of the 741 Rover consists of a mainly black model with green accents on the sole and upper. The sneaker also includes a special touch which is signatures from his fellow All-Stars.

Jalen Brunson

Knicks star Jalen Brunson arguably unveiled the most sought-after colorway of any All-Star. In his second All-Star appearance, Brunson donned the ‘Triple Black’ Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 in San Francisco.

Jalen Brunson wears the “Triple Black” Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 at the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/aJTHE3YA8O — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 17, 2025

The Kobe signature shoe line is one of the most beloved among basketball fans. Unfortunately, this model of the Kobe 5’s is a player exclusive which won’t be released to the general public anytime soon.

Amen Thompson

The hottest basketball sneaker in the game doesn’t even belong to an NBA player. WNBA Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike Sabrina 2 is the most popular performance basketball shoe among current athletes. Although she didn’t suit up for NBA All-Star Weekend, her shoes made an appearance.

Rockets’ rising star, Amen Thompson unveiled a new “Black Label” colorway of the popular sneaker.

Amen Thompson laces up the “Black Label” Sabrina 2 for the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/cU0qpbfhgC — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 17, 2025

The beautiful sleek black exterior is complimented with Tiffany Blue accents on the tongue of the sneaker. Fans have the opportunity to purchase this sneaker as they released on February 14.