“Nikola Jokic is the least stat-paddy guy since Tim Duncan..”: Bill Simmons Joins JJ Redick to Sound-off Kendrick Perkins Take on The Joker

It’s strange, when someone in the NBA game puts on a triple-double performance, they get appreciation and when they average a triple-double it’s termed as stat-padding by many. Nikola Jokic is now facing those same accusations Russell Westbrook received in his heyday.

Kendrick Perkins has decided to lead that front from the media. On a recent First Take appearance, the ESPN analyst was discussing who deserves to be the MVP of the league this season and went blatant on The Joker while making a case for Joel Embiid.

He said people should be keeping the same energy for the 2x MVP similar to how they had for Brodie during and after his MVP season in 2016-17.

Both Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick went against Perkins’ opinion, they were not alone.

Bill Simmons stops Kendrick Perkins right in his tracks for his Nikola Jokic statement

Although it wasn’t directed at Perkins straight up, the veteran in sports media, Bill Simmons had his say on Jokic being a stat-padder. He went at length saying the Serbian big man is as clean as Tim Duncan and Steve Nash on that front.

It would have been a different thing if the man was losing his team some games while putting up triple-double games, but he hasn’t. The Nuggets have been unbeaten whenever Jokic puts up a triple-double this season.

Just FYI — Jokic is the least stat-paddy guy since Duncan and Nash. I genuinely think he has no idea what his game stats are as the game is going on (and doesn’t care). — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 28, 2023

Numbers behind Jokic’s on-going masterclass

Following his 40 point, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists performance against the Clippers, The Joker is now averaging 24.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 10 assists per game for the season.

The Nuggets have won all of its games (23) when Jokic puts up a triple-double. It would sure be a shame if they fall short of anything but the NBA Finals

