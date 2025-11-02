NBA Analyst Confident That Austin Reaves Will Stay a Laker Despite Massive Payday Looming

Austin Reaves found himself in unfamiliar territory as the main man in the Los Angeles Lakers’ offense with both Luka Doncic and LeBron James out with injuries. Doncic has returned since then, but Reaves’ performances in his absence proved that he may have what it takes to be the number one option for an aspiring team. However, things aren’t as straightforward as they may seem.

Reaves put up 50 and 40 points in back-to-back games for the Lakers, and followed it up with a game-winner against the Timberwolves, in what was the last Lakers game before Doncic returned to action. Since then, discussions about his abilities and future have been rampant.

Many wonder whether Reaves can be consistent in the absence of other said superstars. Even if he can, will the Lakers give him that max contract extension that he so desperately craves, and will he choose to continue donning the purple and gold?

Marc Stein believes so. He drew comparisons between Reaves and Jalen Brunson from three years ago, when the now-New York Knicks icon proved he could be a valuable player next to Doncic at Dallas before earning a move to the Big Apple. “He [Reaves] looks great with Luka, he looks great without Luka, you see them, they’re getting along so well. There truly is already a friendship blossoming there,” Stein said on the All NBA podcast.

That’s where the difference between the Brunson situation and Reaves lies. Brunson was never a favorite in Dallas. In New York, he’s valued. Reaves already has that in Los Angeles, and he appears to be a key part of their lineup regardless of who’s fit and who isn’t.

“Lakers would obviously love to see this continue, and there is no sense at this point that Austin Reaves is looking anywhere else,” Stein continued. “Going undrafted and becoming a Laker has been tremendous for Austin Reaves.”

Reaves, who last signed a contract with the Lakers in 2023, has his deal expiring at the end of the 2025-26 season. Free agency, with this currently being October, is a while away, and teams, of course, are interested in picking him up. A lot of them, according to Stein, will also have cap space as July 30th approaches. But the early signs point towards Reaves wanting to continue being a Laker.

“Lakers want to keep Austin Reaves, and Austin Reaves wants to be a Laker, that’s where we are as we speak,” Stein concluded on the matter.

Before the start of the current season, Reaves was offered a 4 years, $89 million contract extension, which he declined. It raised eyebrows, but that’s probably because — and it’s fair on Reaves — he wants a better payday. In 2026, he could be eligible for a max $220 million over 5 years deal.

That’s the figure Reaves appears to be chasing. And if he continues to perform the way he is, there’s little reason why the Lakers choose not to keep him. They need cap space for that, and that’s something the iconic NBA side will have to work on.