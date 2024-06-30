“Perfect Team to Beat Boston”: Former NBA Champion Rates Mikal Bridges Trade to Knicks

In an unprecedented move, the New York Knicks have reunited the 2015-16 NCAA championship-winning Villanova Wildcats batch. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, the franchise traded for Mikal Bridges to strengthen its imposing roster further. This move excited Jeff Teague, leading him to discuss the team’s aspirations for the coming season.

Advertisement

During the latest Club 520 Podcast episode, the former NBA champion rated the Knicks’ endeavors highly. He backed the franchise to go toe-to-toe against the current champions, the Boston Celtics. However, Teague also emphasized the necessity of certain changes within the roster, declaring,

“They’re building the perfect team to beat Boston [Celtics]…Boston got all the wing perimeter players that made hell for everybody to guard…Now, the Knicks got that. [Jalen] Brunson, [Donte] DiVincenzo, [Mikal Bridges], [Josh] Hart, and now if they can keep [Isaiah] Hartenstein, dang! They gotta trade Julius Randle though”.

This provided a detailed overview of the current scenario. For instance, the Knicks have created a highly efficient shot-creating system, evident from last season’s mid-range shooting prowess of Jalen Brunson (42.7%), Donte DiVincenzo (50%), and Isaiah Hartenstein (60%).

Bridges can fit into this system effortlessly. After all, while representing the Brooklyn Nets last time, the 27-year-old registered an impressive mid-range field goal percentage of 40.8%. Additionally, his existing chemistry from college days with Brunson, Josh Hart, and DiVincenzo can aid in him uplifting his gameplay, adding volume to Teague’s words.

However, to make this work, Teague believed the franchise should prioritize retaining OG Anunoby and Hartenstein over its designated talisman, Julius Randle. This undoubtedly puts the latter in an uncomfortable spot, raising question marks over his future in the league.

Will the New York Knicks let go of Julius Randle?

When Andre Iguodala joined Carmelo Anthony during the latest 7 PM in Brooklyn episode, this became the central focus of their discussion. The duo devised multiple scenarios and strategies for the Knicks to employ next season, but Randle failed to fit perfectly into them.

Initially, Melo highlighted how Randle, Anunoby, and Hartenstein could be deployed as the team’s starting center. However, he soon pointed out how this could lead to the franchise cutting ties with at least one of its stars, stating, “It’s either you can keep one out of three or you can keep two out of three. You can keep Julius and let everyone go or you can keep those two and let everybody else go”.

Iguodala extended on this viewpoint while discussing the flow of the Knicks offense. According to the 2015 Finals MVP, Randle’s tendency to be a ball-stopper could disrupt the team’s attack. To establish his stance, Iggy even alluded to the franchise’s Eastern Conference Finals run in the long absence of its talisman.

These statements thicken the dark clouds over Randle’s future. So, the upcoming few weeks could mark his fall from grace, forcing him to climb back onto the mountaintop from the start again.