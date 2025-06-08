mobile app bar

“Almost Didn’t Spoke to Anybody”: Luka Doncic Explains How He Learned Spanish So Quickly After Joining Real Madrid

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Luka Doncic

Oct 17, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic grew up on the basketball court. His father, Sasa Doncic, was a very well-respected player in the European scene. His professional career ensured Luka got the right exposure at a really young age. Exposure that paved the path for him to join Real Madrid and play for one of the most influential teams in Europe.

He signed a 5-year contract with Madrid and moved to Spain to play for their Youth team. Until then, Luka had lived in Slovenia, played in Slovenia, and naturally, he only spoke Slovenian and a little bit of English.

Which made the transition from Slovenia to Spain difficult. The 13-year-old had nothing in his Spanish vocabulary outside of a few broad pleasantries. This made the beginning of his journey with Real Madrid a learning experience in more ways than one.

“It was a difficult decision, honestly,” Doncic said about the move on Mind the Game. “First, I didn’t know the language yet. I knew a little bit, just like, ‘Hello, how are you?’ But then nobody spoke my language.”

The challenge of not knowing the language that was primarily used to communicate pushed Luka to the extreme. He also confessed that this inability to talk to anyone for a few months put his Spanish learning ability on an express train.

Luka revealed, “It was a lot, you know, the first two, three months, I almost didn’t spoke to anybody. But that’s how I learned Spanish so quickly. And after that, it was just an amazing journey.”

Basketball wasn’t the only thing Doncic focused on in Madrid

Once he was settled in his new home, Doncic’s priorities completely revolved around school and basketball. For the vast majority of nearly every single day, he was either at school, practicing, or playing games. “We started at 7:30, something like that, to 8:30, we had practice, and then from 9:15 to 5:30 was school,” the Lakers guard shared, to Steve Nash’s surprise.

“9:15 to 5:30? No wonder you’re so smart,” the Suns legend said to Doncic. “Appreciate that,” Luka said with a smile. “And then 6 to 9 was practice. On Wednesday, we didn’t have practice, but every other day, and then Saturday games.” For a young boy still in the thick of his adolescence, this was quite a grueling schedule, but it clearly paid off.

Doncic had an incredibly successful next few years with Real Madrid, eventually winning the EuroLeague MVP as a 19-year-old, becoming the youngest winner in the award’s history. A year later, he was playing for the Mavericks alongside Dirk Nowitzki.

Luka was certainly put through a lot as a child between moving countries, learning new languages, and constantly playing basketball, but it’s proven to be worth it in the long run.

Post Edited By:Adit Pujari

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these