NBA Analyst Wildly Claims Michael Jordan Influenced Stephen A. Smith’s Negativity Towards LeBron James

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Stephen A. Smith has consistently been of LeBron James’ loudest, and admittedly harshest critics for over two decades now, throwing shade at his legacy, choices, and defeats to other greats in the game. He’s a journalist, so his opinions should on paper, be unbiased. But Nick Wright feels Michael Jordan has a lot to do with them.

In a recent interview, he first opined how Smith continues to go after James simply because the Los Angeles Lakers legend refuses to give him attention. Then, he brought Jordan up.

According to the NBA analyst, Smith and Jordan are great friends, and while that — quite literally — has nothing to do with how good or bad LeBron is, people like Smith take the King’s success personally. After all, no one wants their GOATs to be overshadowed by newer blood.

“Stephen A and Mike are buddies…” Wright said, before the host of the talk show, Adam Friedland asked whether it’s possible that MJ sits in his house in North Carolina, “sipping tequila” and asking Smith to say negative things about Bron.

“He’s been making his [LeBron’s] life hell for 22 years,” Friedland added. Wright agreed.

He thought about it for a second, but soon explained it perfectly from his perspective. Those who attack James, are more often than not, some of the most passionate supporters of Jordan.

“Some of the most ardent LeBron critics or MJ sicko fans are texting with MJ. I do think that’s something,” Wright stated.

Of course, there is no public evidence of Michael Jordan dictating negative press against LeBron James, and it may well be tabloid gossip. That said, it is common knowledge that fans of a particular athlete often downplay the achievements of their rivals.

Add Kobe Bryant’s fans into the mix, and the debate becomes a three way battle over who the true GOAT is. At times, the parameters feel incomparable, given the different eras in which they played. Still, the debate rages on.

Even Stephen Curry fans clash with Kevin Durant supporters, and vice versa, over who played the bigger role in the Warriors’ dynasty. It is simply the nature of sports fandom.

One thing is certain: LeBron’s legacy will not be diminished by a journalist making wild claims from behind a suit.

