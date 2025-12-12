NBA Executives Are Reportedly Fearful to Commit Long-Term to Giannis Antetokounmpo

No one ever knows who it will be, but each season, a star becomes available for trade in the NBA. It just so happens that Giannis Antetokounmpo is that star this season. While, the two-time MVP hasn’t outright requested a trade, the writing has been on the wall.

It isn’t often that a player of Antetokounmpo’s calibre becomes available on the trade market. However, not all NBA teams are so eager to line up in the Giannis sweepstakes.

Now, if the question was, ‘How many teams would want Giannis Antetokounmpo on their roster?’ The answer would be 30. No team would pass up on the opportunity to have one of the best players in NBA history. Unfortunately, acquiring Antetokounmpo isn’t as simple as opening a roster spot.

If the Bucks were to trade Antetokounmpo, they would be parting ways with the best player in their franchise’s history in his prime. The last thing they would do is settle for pennies on the dollar. The nine-time All-Star is still an automatic 30 points and 10 rebounds a night.

As a result, there are a few contending teams that are closely monitoring Antetokounmpo’s availability. The New York Knicks have reportedly been the top team of his preferred destinations. The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are behind them, with the ability to comprise quite a compelling offer for the Bucks.

However, not every team can put together a satisfactory package for Antetokounmpo. If they were able to do so, it may require a big sacrifice. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reveals many NBA executives aren’t as excited as one may assume they would be at the possibility of landing Antetokounmpo.

“Antetokounmpo is universally regarded as a top-five player — some would say top three, and we’re not arguing — still in his prime,” Windhorst said.

“I’ve surveyed executives on their views on Antetokounmpo since the summer, and there’s definitely a bit of trepidation about committing potentially $300 million through his mid-30s, which is probably going to be on the table next summer in Milwaukee or elsewhere,” he added.

Giannis has one more season under contract, which is then followed by a player option, which he will most likely decline. His current contract is a three-year $175 million deal. It’s safe to say that he will earn much more than his current average annual salary of $58 million.

The issue in any trade for Antetokounmpo is ensuring he has enough talent around him to compete for a championship. But acquiring him will require parting ways with exceptional young players.

The Knicks already made this mistake with trading for Carmelo Anthony. By the time they landed the superstar, the team didn’t have enough talent to truly compete.

By no means does this signify that teams will completely turn a shoulder to an Antetokounmpo trade. Some players are so good that they receive an exception, which NBA personnel are aware of.

“I’m sure the front office would have pros and cons and all that,” an assistant coach said. “But if you’re asking me, I’d want him on my team in less than a second. He plays hard every night and clearly wants to win and can be unstoppable. This is the kind of player you need to win it all.”

It isn’t a forgone conclusion that Antetokounmpo will have a new home before the trade deadline. However, one thing is for certain. The Bucks star’s trade saga won’t be as simple and smooth as it has been for many other stars in recent years.