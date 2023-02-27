“Kevin Durant is coming back soon”: Devin Booker Teases Fans While Talking About Newest Suns Star’s Anticipated Debut

Feb 24, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (left) and guard Devin Booker against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the Phoenix Suns pulled off one of the biggest trades in the modern NBA. A few weeks prior to the All-Star break, the Arizona-based franchise managed to add Kevin Durant to a roster filled with stars like Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, and many others.

However, having suffered a knee injury in mid-January, KD is yet to make his highly-anticipated debut alongside Monty Williams’ boys.

Recently, Booker spoke about Durantula’s first contest as a player on Phoenix’s roster. Teasing the fans stating that the 2014 MVP is “coming back soon”, D-Book discussed Kevin’s availability for the upcoming clash against the Hornets.

“I’m sure Kev is coming back soon so we can see what that looks like.” Devin Booker on Kevin Durant making his #Suns debut. https://t.co/21f3IZiswk pic.twitter.com/Cuyr3VUD46 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 27, 2023

“Should be a lot of space out there”: Devin Booker on playing with Kevin Durant

Many fans have been wondering just how deadly this new-looking Phoenix Suns would be when a healthy KD returns to the lineup.

On 24th February, after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder, Devin gave his predictions for the same.

At first, the 26-year-old lauded the 13-time All-Star. Apart from calling him one of the best basketball players ever, the former Kentucky Wildcat also said:

“You know what you get with that guy. I have Olympic experience with him. He’s one of the best players to ever touch the basketball. He has the type of game that you can throw him into any system and he’s ready to go.”

Further, Booker predicted what playing with the Slim Reaper would be like.

“I’m excited to play with him, should be a lot of space out there. We’re gonna defend at a high level and I’m looking forward to it.”

KD’s stats in the 2022-2023 season

Prior to going down with the knee injury, KD was playing at an elite level. Leading the Brooklyn Nets to a top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, Durant was one of the top 5 players on the MVP Ladder.

In the 39 games he’s suited up this year, the 2-time NBA champ recorded a staggering 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Phoenix fans will hope that Durant plays at a similar level for his new team.

