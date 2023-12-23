Stephen Curry Shares Heartwarming Moment with 8 Y/O Daughter Ryan After Warriors Take Down Wizards

A heartwarming video of Stephen Curry and his eight-year-old daughter Ryan Curry captured after the Golden State Warriors’ 129-118 win against the Washington Wizards has touched a lot of people. The clip provides a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in the Curry household and how the greatest shooter ever interacts with his daughter. In this video, Ryan Curry can be seen dancing with Steph hyping her up.

Advertisement

Curry soon joins his daughter in the dance, trying to keep up with her moves. The two then hug each other before the eight-year-old gives a kiss to her doting father.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1LzxeQudDR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Afterwards, Steph exchanges a kiss with his wife Ayesha Curry and walks away with a hearty laugh. ESPN posted this clip and captioned it, “@stephencurry30 and the fam after the W.”

The video is reminiscent of the moment the father-daughter duo shared a month ago. After the Warriors’ 121-116 win against the Rockets, Curry performed a unique handshake with Ryan on the stands. They dapped each other with their signature handshake and capped it off with a dance routine.

The impeccable timing of the father-daughter duo shows how they have perfected their handshake routine. It also indicates how close they are to each other and how much a loving father and family man Steph really is.

Since this has been a tumultuous season for Curry, who has carried the majority of the load for the Warriors, instances like these show the support system behind the Dubs centerpiece’s seemingly limitless stamina at the age of 35.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry loves spending time with his daughters

During the 2015 playoffs, it was Riley Curry who had stolen the show. When she was almost three years old, she crashed her father’s post-game interview and even urged him to ‘be quiet’ as he began to speak. She kept making random noises and even waved at the reporters in the press conference. These adorable moments touched a lot of hearts and Riley became a renowned NBA kid overnight.



Now that as an 11-year-old, she has chosen volleyball over basketball. However, seeing her pursue his mother’s path has warmed Steph’s heart. Unlike the eldest child, Steph’s other two kids are engaged in the craft of basketball. With the guidance of their father, Ryan and her five-year-old brother Canon Curry have showcased swift development.