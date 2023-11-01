NBA Players Halloween Costume 2023

The Holiday season is right around the corner, and before that, we experience the spooky season in the NBA. With 6 teams playing on Halloween, we witnessed some incredible Halloween costumes from the players. Dressing up for Halloween is a tradition that every kid looks forward to, and as it turns out, so do players, whether they’re playing or even when they’ve retired.

We saw some incredible outfits in the last couple of days from current players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, and more. At the same time, just because Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley hung up their boots, that didn’t let them dampen their Halloween spirit.

Here are some of the Halloween Costumes on display over the last couple of days:

LeBron James Halloween Costume 2023

When we talk about dressing up, the King never shies away from being in the spotlight. We saw the same this year, as he dressed up as Beetlejuice from the 1998 classic.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzEXwpKLXDr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

At the same time, his wife, Savannah, dressed up as Miss Argentina. Instead of the usual sash, she added her own touch and put on one with “Mrs. Akron Ohio” written on it. It looked like Bron was having a great time with his costume, as he posted a photo with the Lakers from what looks like their Halloween party.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1719663543308706001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

From this image, we can see Rui Hachimura decided to dress up as Fred Flintstone. At the same time, Anthony Davis is dressed up as Shrek, and Jarred Vanderbilt showed up as Blade.

Dwyane Wade Costume

Dwyane Wade is a fashion icon, and there is no doubt about the same. However, this time around, he decided to go ‘simple’ with his costume. The ‘Flash’ decided to dress up as something unique. He put up an Instagram story asking his followers to guess what he was dressed up as.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1719670131301941321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thankfully, Wade helped out the ones scratching their heads about the answer and shared that he was dressed up as ‘Hood Peanut Butter Sandwich.’ At the same time, he also revealed his daughter, Kaavia’s outfit. The almost 5-year-old was dressed up as Cinderella in a beautiful blue princess dress.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1719670335157698951?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The same image of Kaavia as Cinderella was also shared by Gabrielle Union on her Instagram story.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Halloween Costume

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the funniest superstars in the league. At the same time, he is one of the most dominant players of the current generation. He decided to don Marvel’s The Hulk as his Halloween Costume this year. Considering the Bucks weren’t playing on Halloween night, The Freak showed up as Hulk a day early.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34/status/1719200136524361828?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Giannis even sat down for his post-game interviews as The Hulk and even gave the reporters a choice between Hulk’s voice or Giannis’s voice for the post-game interview.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1719197325111746856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the end, Giannis revealed that he does the same for his kids, as he would be unable to join them for Halloween. The Bucks traveled to Toronto for their game against the Raptors tonight.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Halloween Outfit 2023

In my humble opinion, Shaquille O’Neal won Best Halloween Costume 2023. The NBA legend showed up as ‘Emo Jimmy’ from the 2023 Media Day. A perfect homage to one of the most random looks we’ve seen on Media Day.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1719686163378958513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In fact, his outfit garnered quite a few laughs from his co-hosts. However, Charles Barkley wasn’t too amused with the same. He ended up saying, “Jimmy Butler? More Like Jenny Butler!”