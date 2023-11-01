“Jimmy Butler? More Like Jenny Butler!”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Pays Tribute’ to Heat Star’s Media Day, Charles Barkley ‘Proves a Point’ With Halloween Fit

It’s Halloween, and everyone is in the spirit. This includes the NBA stars and analysts all working on this All Hallow’s Eve. Considering it’s a Tuesday, the league is up and running, and so is the Inside the NBA crew who took part in the festivities. Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith all came dressed to impress.

The Big Diesel, in particular, paid tribute to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Taking inspiration from Himmy’s Media Day appearance, Shaq walked on to set in his best “Emo Jimmy” costume. A costume that got a lot of laughs and even earned a quip from Sir Charles, who wondered if it was Jimmy or someone else. “More like Jenny Butler,” said Barkley.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1719491101101269085?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Chuck’s remark earned a few chuckles from the rest of the crew, who also had on some snazzy costumes. Ernie decided to go full “Godfather” with his Vito Corleone costume, while Kenny tipped his hat to his nickname “The Jet” with his Top Gun attire. Impressive costumes that, in many ways, represent who they are.

As for the Round Mound of Rebound, he decided to embody one of his most infamous tweets. Dressing up like a bus driver, Barkley sent out a message that took a shot at several former and current NBA players.

Charles Barkley’s costume was aimed toward Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley’s bus driver costume is a nod to the beef he had with Kevin Durant a few years ago. Taking aim at KD for his lack of success with the Brooklyn Nets, Sir Charles claimed the Slim Reaper was a bus rider” and not a “bus driver”. In other words, he suggested that the two-time NBA Champion was incapable of leading a team to victory.

This led to a whole back-and-forth between Chuck and KD that lasted a long time. Durant, not one to take things lying down, retorted, saying that Barkley was just jealous of all the money he was making. Barkley then countered on NBA on TNT with his own harsh words. Even today, the tension between the two still continues.

However, Durant wasn’t the only player that Barkley targeted with his “bus driver” analogy. He even used it to take a shot at Shaquille O’Neal, suggesting the big man rode on the coattails of Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade to his four championships.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FadeawayWorldHQ/status/1307529283355717637?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sir Charles clearly has no qualms when it comes to dissing people, even his close friends. But, that is just part of the whole Charles Barkley experience. And, whether he dresses up as a bus driver or is a bus driver, he certainly is entertaining.