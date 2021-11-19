NBA starting lineups tonight: Boston Celtics release hamstring injury report for Jaylen Brown, may not play against the Lakers at TD Garden

The Celtics have already played 6 straight games without the likes of Jaylen Brown. Ahead of their clash against the Lakers, JB is “questionable” to be on their NBA starting lineups.

After several top offseason moves, the Boston Celtics had a lot of expectations to perform well in this campaign. Led by their young All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics were glorified to be one of the top-seeded teams in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately for Boston, that hasn’t been the case so far. Ime Udoka’s boys have been underwhelming so far, sitting in the 9th spot in the East with a subpar 7-8 record. Of course, it will take the team time before they completely adjust to the new coaching staff and all the offseason additions.

Also Read: Sixers’ Head Coach Doc Rivers shares a hilarious incident involving the 2021 NBA MVP

A huge reason for the Celtics’ fall in standings is because of all the injuries JB has sustained so far. With Brown sidelined for 7 out of 15 games, a lot of the team’s load has fallen onto Tatum’s shoulders. Even though the squad has managed to win 4 of those 7 contests, JT and co. are definitely missing the likes of Brown.

Jaylen Brown listed as “questionable” for the Celtics-Lakers clash with a right hamstring strain

Brown suffered a hamstring injury during the Celtics-Heat clash on 4th November. And ever since, JB has missed out on 6 straight games. Fans did receive a piece of good news. Recently, Udoka spoke about how Brown had amped up his on-court work.

However, the Boston Celtics have listed the combo-guard as “questionable” in their latest injury report ahead of their Lakers clash at The Garden.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. LA Lakers: Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee tendinopathy) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 18, 2021

While Cs haven’t explicitly ruled him out yet, we expect Brown to be riding the bench on Friday night. The team will only be sending Brown on the court once he is declared 100% fit to play by the doctors.

It definitely will be tough for Boston to potentially play without Jaylen, and Robert Williams (questionable). However, Tatum will be facing a short-handed Los Angeles Lakers team who have listed Anthony Davis as “probable”, and LeBron James as “questionable”.

Also Read: Miami coach hilariously imitates the former legend by almost recreating D-Wade’s iconic celebration after the Heat-Wizards clash

After facing the Lakers, the Greens have a relatively easier next few games – playing against OKC, and the Rockets. Tatum and co. should grab a few wins and prevent falling further down in the standings till Brown makes his return.