Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Lakers Potential Starting Lineup Against 2019 NBA Champions

Mar 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a good run right now. Heading into the All-Star break, they were the 13th seed in the West. However, a 5-2 run after the break has helped them boost themselves up to the 9th seed. A huge reason behind their success is Anthony Davis.

The 6ft 10″ big man was playing some of the best basketball of his life before he faced a foot injury earlier in the season. It took him some time to return to form, but he’s been incredible over the past few games. Over the last five games, AD’s averaged 33 points and 13.8 rebounds, while shooting at nearly 60% from the field.

ANTHONY DAVIS OVER THE LAST 5 GAMES: 30 PTS, 22 REB, 2 BLK, 64% FG

39 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 56% FG

38 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 54% FG

28 PTS, 19 REB, 5 BLK, 57% FG

30 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST, 60% FG 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mw1qon9p1I — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 8, 2023

Now, as the Lakers prepare to host the Raptors, fans wonder whether he’d suit up for the game.

Anthony Davis is listed as probable for tonight’s game

Ever since his return from injury, Anthony Davis has never truly gone off the Injury Report. He’s always been listed as probable with a right foot stress injury. However, he’s played nine of the last ten games for the Lakers.

He’s once again listed as probable for tomorrow night, and will be a game-time decision. However, we will most likely see him on the floor, taking on the Raptors. At the same time, the Lakers got an exciting update about D’Angelo Russell.

Darvin Ham on D’Angelo Russell: “He went through a full practice today and we expect him to be available for tomorrow.” Russell will return to the starting lineup, with Schröder back to the bench. Ham added Schröder will still be in the mix to finish games. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 9, 2023

With DLo back, the Lakers will hope to finish the game strong, and secure more wins.

Potential starting lineup for the Lakers

Playing the Raptors, the Lakers will probably go with this lineup:

D’Angelo Russell

Malik Beasley

Jarred Vanderbilt

Troy Brown Jr.

Anthony Davis

If DLo isn’t cleared for the game, we might see the Lakers put Dennis Schroder in the starting lineup, just like they did against the Grizzlies.

