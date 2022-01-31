NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Kyle Lowry playing vs Boston Celtics? Miami Heat release team availability news

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out by the Miami Heat for their upcoming fixture against the Toronto Raptors.

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has been out for two weeks and will miss his sixth straight game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday due to personal reasons.

The Miami Heat have ruled out Lowry, 35, due to personal reasons. Lowry will miss his seventh straight game, dating back to the Heat’s last meeting with the Raptors on January 17. It’s unclear when Lowry will return for the Heat. If he is unable to play next week, the Raptors will host the Heat again on April 3, hopefully with fans allowed back into the stadium at full capacity.

The Miami Heat have been largely affected by Covid-19 and also had a few key players missing through injury for most of the recent games. But the Heat hustled and put in terrific performances to rise to the top of the Eastern Conference.

NBA Injury Reports: Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight for the Miami Heat?

Kyle Lowry has been ruled by the Miami Heat for their clash against the Raptors.

The Heat have 8 out 10 games without Lowry this season and are in great form heading into February as they sit top of the Eastern Conference. The Heat have accepted his absence and handled it as well as they could. Lowry is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 8.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 41.7 percent.

Lowry has been missing for the Heat since January 27th when they took on the Raptors. Coincidentally,Kyle Lowry has not faced his former team yet this season and is likely to miss the next two fixtures well.

The Miami Heat have been largely impressive for most of the season struggling with injuries and many players being placed in the league’s health and safety protocol but have rallied together to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference.