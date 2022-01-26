NBA Starting Lineups tonight: Is Kyle Lowry suiting up against the New York Knicks? Miami Heat rule the star guard out ahead of matchup against Julius Randle and co.

Miami Heat star point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for matchup against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks citing personal reasons

The Miami Heat‘s six-time All-star Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the team’s upcoming game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, January 26, which marks the fifth consecutive game he’s missed out due to personal reasons.

While the majority of the Heat’s roster has been ruled out due to injuries or health and safety rules in recent months, the 35-year-old veteran point guard has been one of the team’s most consistent and dependable players. He inked a three-year, $85 million contract with Miami in free agency.

The reason for Lowry’s absence has been shrouded in secrecy, and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has given no indication of when he will return.

Lowry, who has averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game this season, is a major loss for Miami, but the team’s bench has stepped up big time in his absence. Lowry has missed a total of seven games this season, during which the Heat have a 5-2 record.

NBA injury report: Kyle Lowry missing again for Miami Heat due to personal reasons

Despite all of the adversity they’ve encountered this season, the Heat have managed to keep winning. They have a 30-17 record and are in first place in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls, going into Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.

Kyle Lowry again out for the Heat. Personal reasons. — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) January 25, 2022

The Heat will be without a few other regular roster players in addition to Lowry. Tyler Herro is still on the sideline after being placed in the league’s health and safety measures. Due to a sprained wrist, KZ Okpala hasn’t played since December 28. Markieff Morris has yet to play in a game since the injury against the Denver Nuggets, while guard Victor Oladipo has yet to play this season.

The Miami Heat will look to maintain their top spot in the Eastern Conference with a win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.