NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Marcus Smart playing vs the Indiana Pacers? Boston Celtics release injury report for their guard ahead of matchup against Domantas Sabonis and Co

Boston Celtics injury report update reveals the availability of Marcus Smart ahead of matchup versus Pacers.

Marcus Smart has been an integral part of the Celtics this season. While Boston have been quite underwhelming, the 27-year-old is having one of his best seasons, averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Moreover, he is averaging a career-high 1.9 steals per game, which is right up there in the steals leaderboards. In fact, the C’s have a defensive rating of 107.5 in the league, which is the 6th best in the league, and Marcus Smart is one of the biggest reasons why.

Marcus Smart is listed as ‘doubtful’ ahead of clash against the Pacers.

According to the latest Boston Celtics injury report, defensive stalwart Marcus Smart is listed as ‘doubtful’ and is most likely to miss out against the Indiana Pacers. The 27-year-old missed the fourth quarter and overtime of the C’s last game after suffering a thigh injury on a defensive possession in the third quarter.

Marcus Smart came up limping after this play and left the game

While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken all the spotlight for the Celtics with All-Star-type seasons, their guard Smart has quietly grown into one of the most important members of the team.

The C’s definitely will miss the services of Marcus Smart, especially on the defensive side of the ball. More so against the Pacers, who have two impressive guards in Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.

Celtics Injury Report at Indiana for Wednesday: Payton Pritchard – Health & Safety Protocols – QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart – Right Thigh Contusion – DOUBTFUL

The Celtics enter the contest against Indiana as slight favourites. One can expect the guard duo of Dennis Schroder and Payton Pritchard to take up some of the workload as Smart is unlikely to feature against the Pacers.

