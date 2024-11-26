“Need My 8 Hours”: Unlike LeBron James, Wife Savannah Hates Waking Up Early

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his wife Savannah James watch the game in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Throughout his career, LeBron James has prioritized starting his day before the sun is out. However, his wife, Savannah, operates differently. She’s the engine that runs the James clan and needs an adequate amount of sleep to fulfill her duties.

Savannah took to her podcast, Everybody’s Crazy, and discussed the tribulations of balancing work and personal life with co-host April McDaniel. She claimed that she never has trouble keeping up with the demands of being a homemaker and businessman because she prioritizes rest over all else. She said,

“It doesn’t drain me because I know my capabilities. Once upon a time, ‘Oh, I want to wake up at 6 a.m.’ No the f**k I don’t. I enjoy a solid eight hours of sleep. I want my sleep score to be above 87 every time.”

As a young mother and wife, Savannah experimented to figure out what worked best for her. Although she liked the idea of waking up early, she understood that she performs best when she gets her full eight hours of shut-eye.

She added that she aspires to achieve a sleep score of at least 87 each night. Sleep score is a metric used to gauge sleep quality. A score less than 60 is considered poor, 61-79 is par, 80-89 is good, and 90-100 is excellent.

Savannah tries to ensure that her sleep score ranges from good to excellent each night, giving her enough time to recover. She may be reluctant to wake up early but will if she has to.

On Sunday, the mother of three was spotted supporting her daughter, Zhuri, at a volleyball tournament. Ironically, the start time was 6 a.m. While it wasn’t ideal, Savannah ensured she reached the venue on time. She has no qualms about giving up a few hours of sleep for her children.

While Savannah enjoys sleeping in late, LeBron has the opposite attitude. He has predicated his entire NBA career on starting his day early to squeeze in more time to get work in.

.@KingJames was in the gym at 4:48 a.m. this morning. Next season can’t get here soon enough…https://t.co/2hsbTrpCcQ pic.twitter.com/E4NFBAmhdL — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) May 27, 2019

James might be 39, but his relentless work ethic is the reason he hasn’t missed a beat since he entered the league. The contrast between LeBron’s and Savannah’s methods of achieving success is a vital reason for the prosperity of the James family.

LeBron also understands the importance of sleep

Savannah isn’t the only person in the James family who understands the importance of sleep. LeBron works effortlessly to become greater each day and sleep serves as his means of recovery. In Netflix’s Starting 5, James revealed his mindset regarding the significance of sleep, saying,

“Sleep is the best recovery that you can have. It’s basically equivalent to you putting your phone on a charger when you go to bed. Am I able to do it every single night? Of course not. But if you try to get the most sleep you can get, that is the only way you’re going to get back to 100%.”

If there’s any athlete who can speak on the importance of sleep, it’s LeBron. His entire career is a testament to the imperative role sleep plays in his career. It’s helped him to become one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history.