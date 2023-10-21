“Need to Poke LeBron James in His Eye a Lot More!”: Anthony Davis’ ‘Hilarious’ Plan for Lakers Star Resurfaces 29 Months Later After Suns Hurt ‘The King’

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and forward Anthony Davis (3) react in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. Losing by 23 points in a 123-100 loss, the Suns dominated the Lakers. But one of the highlights of the game wasn’t an incredible bucket or a defensive stop, it was when King James got poked in the eyes. Bringing the ball up the court, Bron got poked in the eye by Suns guard Jordan Goodwin. This brought up a similar incident from 2021, where James was previously poked in the eye during a Play-In game against the Golden State Warriors. At the time, Anthony Davis delivered a hilarious interview at the post-match press conference. And now, 29 months later, his interview has resurfaced. It’s one where he claims teams will have to poke LeBron in the eye a lot more if they hope to stop him.

Hilarious interview of Anthony Davis resurfaces after LeBron James’ eye-poke incident

During the 2021 Play-In tournament, the Lakers took on the Warriors in a heated game. Amid it all, Draymond Green managed to pull off a dirty trick on LeBron James. Poking him in the eye, the Green perhaps hoped to get an advantage, but to no avail. After all, this is King James we are talking about.

Shortly after being poked in the eye, the King hit the game-winner. Ironically, it was a three-pointer and one that he hit over the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry. It was an incredible shot that proved again why Bron is constantly brought up in the debate for the greatest of all time.

But, the funniest thing to come out of the match came in the post-match press conference. Following the game, Anthony Davis commented on Bron’s performance. He hilariously suggested that teams would have to poke LeBron in the eye a lot more if they wanted to stop him.

“First off, I think you need to poke LeBron in his eye a lot more, if he hits shots like that!”

Ironically, 29 months later, one team took that to heart. The Phoenix Suns decided to employ said tactic, and Jordan Goodwin mistakenly posted the King in the eye. And, whether it had an impact on the game or not, the Suns came out on top, winning 123-100 in their preseason game.

Bron wasn’t able to see properly as he hit the game-winner over the Warriors

After being poked in the eye by Draymond Green, LeBron James, as expected, struggled for the rest of the game. As he recalled, he was seeing three rings every time he tried to score. Nevertheless, it didn’t stop him from hitting the game-winner. It was also not the first time he had been poked in the eye by Green.

Back in 2018, during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Dubs and the Cavs, Draymond poked LeBron in the eye for the first time. And it wasn’t a pretty sight.

Clearly, a poke in the eye is the most effective way to stop the four-time NBA Champion. But, hopefully, it isn’t a practice that many get familiar with.