Basketball

New York Knicks is worth $5.8 billion, ahead of LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s teams 

As per Forbes, the struggling franchise of New York Knicks is the most valuable in the NBA. No room for LeBron James or Stephen Curry’s teams!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
The Orlando Magic call Luka Doncic a better player than Stephen Curry
Next Article
WATCH: Russell Westbrook who shot under 30% from three in 2021-22, is working on a new jumpshot
NBA Latest Post
Charles Barkley benefitted a charity $55,000 and kissed a 67 y/o referee on the mouth after a bet
Charles Barkley benefitted a charity $55,000 and kissed a 67 y/o referee on the mouth after a bet

Back in 2007, Charles Barkley and 67-year-old referee Dick Bavetta had a bet worth as…