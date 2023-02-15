Why did Kawhi Leonard's Laugh Go Viral?

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the league right now. The 6ft 7″ guard has an extraordinary feel for defense and has won 2 defensive players of the year in his career, proving his defensive abilities.

Offensively, on the other hand, he is the anchor every team hopes for. It’s the combination of these distinct abilities that became the crucial key for Toronto during their championship run.

With the Clippers, injury has limited the time Kawhi Leonard has been on the court. Though he hasn’t had as much luck, the Clipper nation still loves him, especially his laugh. Honestly, apart from his on-court supremacy, Leonard’s laugh is his magnum opus.

The sound of his chuckle is easily one of the most surprising sounds you’ll hear. It’s not just about the rarity of how it sounds but also how Kawhi delivers it.

Kawhi Leonard’s laugh is a fan favorite

If NBA gave awards for the most unique laughs, Leonard would win the honor without any challenge. His laughter is not just strange but also a fan favorite. The ‘uniqueness’ of it just adds to the allure. Fans do not care whether it sounds genuine or not, they just love that Kawhi tried.

Kawhi’s laugh first went viral after Toronto Raptor’s media day in 2018. While discussing who he was to the press, Leonard called himself fun and then broke out the iconic laugh that has since become Kawhi’s signature.

One year ago today, Kawhi Leonard became “the fun guy” and his laugh broke the internet 😄 pic.twitter.com/BkGSSroxCp — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2019

Naturally, this wasn’t the first time Kawhi had laughed in public or during a press conference. It was just the first time it was noticed properly. Once people caught on, there was nothing Leonard or his camp could do to stop it from going viral. Today, it has become a part of the iconic moments in the NBA’s off-court History.

Leonard’s laugh left Kevin Hart in splits

Once Kawhi’s chuckle went viral, Mike Greenberg hosted Kevin Hart on Get Up. Hart was then shown the video of Leonard’s media day presser. Hart perhaps instinctively knew something wild was about to happen. He had that signature smile on his face as soon as the video started.

But Hart’s collapse actually began as soon as Leonard said he was a fun guy. Until that point, Kawhi was seen as on of the most serious athletes in the league. So, when Kevin Hart heard him call himself a fun guy, it was only natural for him to crack up.

The ‘I am a fun guy’ statement was followed by Kawhi’s laugh. Kevin Hart, upon hearing it probably for the first time in his life, lost it. He was laughing to the point where he couldn’t answer Greenberg’s questions. In the end, Hart categorized Kawhi’s laugh as an ‘outburst.’

