“Scored More Points in a Quarter Than I Did Tonight”: Klay Thompson Nonchalantly Reacts to Season-High 20 Points Against Rockets

Nov 18, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots during warm-ups before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.

Things weren’t looking great for the Golden State Warriors of late. After starting their campaign with a solid 6-2 record, Stephen Curry and co. faced adversity as they went on a six-game losing skid. However, the Warriors snapped this losing streak of theirs, grabbing a huge 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets. While Stephen Curry was the star of the night, he did receive some invaluable contributions from Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson recorded his best performance of the 2023-2024 season. The Splash Brother took on the floor for 31 minutes and finished the night with 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Unlike his production earlier in the campaign, Thompson was extremely efficient as well. Apart from lodging merely one turnover, the multiple-time All-Star went 5-11 from beyond the arc.

During the postgame conference, Thompson was asked to speak about his first 20-point outing of the season. Of course, the sharpshooter was relieved. But he did shed light upon the fact that he’s previously recorded more points in a single quarter than he scored in this entire game.

“It feels good but I’ve scored more points in a quarter than I did tonight.”

Klay added that he knew this performance was coming, saying, “It’s just about letting go of whatever and having fun out there and playing to win,”

Clearly, Klay’s implying that he is more than capable of going on scoring outbursts.

Klay Thompson has recorded 20 or more points in a quarter 11 times

Klay Thompson has had a shaky start to his 11th professional campaign – 40.3% FG and 34.3% 3FG. However, Thompson is one of the greatest shooters that the game has seen. Despite having a few inefficient games, fans know for a fact that the four-time NBA Champ can go on a scoring rampage on any given night.

The 4x NBA champion is not much of a dribbler, however, his catch-and-shoot abilities are good enough to enable him to go on a scoring outburst. In the past, Klay has proved time and again that he can get hot in an instant.

The 6ft 6” guard has recorded 20 or more points in a single quarter 11 times in his career. Famously, Thompson erupted for a 37-point quarter during the clash against the Sacramento Kings in 2015.

So far, the 33-year-old has been averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. The Bay Area side’s fans will be hopeful that Klay finds his rhythm as the season progresses.