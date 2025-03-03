“Why Is This Guy Making More Money Than Me?”: Charles Barkley Reveals the Issues with Managing Suns Personalities Following ’93 Finals Loss

Unknown Date 1994; Dallas, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34), Cedric Ceballos (23), Kevin Johnson (7), Oliver Miller and A.C. Green wait during a time-out against the Dallas Mavericks at Reunion Arena during the 1993-94 season. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images

Throughout history, many legendary players and teams have failed to win NBA championships. But often their shortcomings are not only limited to the NBA hardwood but also to a lack of decorum in the locker room. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes that plays a factor in a team winning a title.

Hall-of-Fame forward Charles Barkley never won a ring in his career. He only made it to the NBA Finals once with the Phoenix Suns in 1993 but lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. The Chuckster recently revealed how the team fell apart after the Finals loss due to a lack of chemistry in their tandem.

Winning a chip requires every single member of the roster to be on the same page about things, which is easier said than done. When Barkley arrived in Phoenix ahead of the 1992-93 season, the team understood their goal. Their motivation was to win a title. As a result, they took the necessary steps to realize their goal. But things were different the next year.

Following the unfortunate outcome, their approach to entering the next season shifted. Barkley took to The Steam Room Podcast to reveal the issues he experienced in navigating the different personalities on the team.

“When I get back the next year, guys start saying, ‘Why is this guy making more money than me? Why is this guy playing more than me?'” Barkley said. “I remember sitting with the owner, I said, ‘I don’t think we’re going to make the Finals again.'”

And that was exactly what happened. The team was never the same again because the players became too concerned with individual interests.

However, Barkley doesn’t believe that’s the sole reason for the team’s downfall.

Barkley still thinks he failed in the 1993 NBA Finals

No matter how great a player is, it requires a team to win games. But to this day Barkley believes he failed in the 1993 NBA Finals.

“I think about it a lot,” Barkley said. “I failed in Game 1 to get my team ready for the enormity of the situation. That still bugs me to this day.”

Phoenix lost the series in six games but it was closer than many people remember. Barkley points to Game 1 as the missed opportunity to gain an advantage in the series.

The Suns had homecourt advantage but came out extremely slow and never could recover. Chicago outscored Phoenix 34-20 in the first quarter and held on to the lead for the rest of the game. Barkley and the Suns made a valiant effort in Game 6 but couldn’t force a Game 7 losing 99-98.