“THE GREATEST”: Draymond Green Interrupts Reporter, Clarifies Stance on Stephen Curry’s ‘GOAT PG’ Case

The Golden State Warriors are currently on a four-game road trip. Unlike their performance on the road last season, this campaign, Steve Kerr’s boys, have been excellent while being hosted. Following their first loss on the road, Stephen Curry and co. redeemed themselves by clinching a 120-109 win over the Detroit Pistons.

With their latest win at the Little Caesars Arena, the Bay Area side now holds a 6-2 record, placing them merely 0.5 games behind the top-most seed in the Western Conference. While Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green have been playing some sensational basketball, a huge part of their success needs to be given credit to Stephen Curry.

Eight games into the new campaign, Chef Curry has been averaging a solid 30.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. His brilliance during Week 2 of the 2023-2024 season was even rewarded as he received the Western Conference Player of the Week honor.

Following the win over the Pistons, during the postgame conference, Draymond Green gave his teammate the ultimate nod. Interrupting a reporter who called Steph “one of the greatest point guards,” Dray made his stance on the GOAT PG debate pretty clear.

Reporter: You obviously play with one of the greatest point guards of all-time in Steph Curry.

Draymond Green: One of? Or the greatest point guard of all-time.

Stephen Curry vs Magic Johnson – the GOAT PG

Stephen Curry vs Magic Johnson was the debate of the summer. The Golden State Warriors leader had the entire basketball community split following his comments on the greatest point guard.

On Gilbert Arenas’ podcast appearance, Curry didn’t mince his words when he claimed that he was the greatest point guard ever.

As soon as The Baby-Faced Assassin’s comments went viral on social media, analysts, enthusiasts, and even past and present legends of the sport decided to give their two cents.

Shaquille O’Neal was part of the group that agreed with what the two-time MVP claimed. However, Magic Johnson’s longtime rival – Michael Jordan – sent a long text to Stephen A. Smith refuting Curry’s take.