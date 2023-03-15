Nikola Jokic is Still MVP Over Joel Embiid?!”: Skip Bayless Goes Ballistic With Oddly Agreeable Point After Nuggets Lose 4 Straight

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets may have been having a good season, up until now. However, the franchise has recently entered somewhat of a landslide. In their last 10 games, they have lost a whopping 5, with 4 of those losses coming in a row. While they’re still 1st in the west with a 46-23 record, unless you’re a lottery team, that is always going to have some dire repercussions.

On the other side of things, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have been riding incredibly high at the moment. They stand 3rd despite a very competitive east, with a record of 45-22. Further, they have won 7 of their last 10 games, being on a 5-game win streak at the moment. Heck, if they win one more game, they’ll have a better record than the Nuggets.

With all this going on, Skip Bayless recently brought up the MVP conversation. And frankly, it’s hard not to agree with him on this one, no matter how hot the take may initially seem.

Skip Bayless questions why Nikola Jokic is the frontrunner over Joel Embiid in the MVP race

Skip Bayless has been a heavy proponent of Joel Embiid all season. So, as you’d expect, when it came to the MVP conversation, he vehemently discredited all other candidates. And of course, with Nikola Jokic being the frontrunner so far, he was the target of most of his shots thrown this season.

However, for most NBA fans at the time, there was no reason to agree with him. After all, while Embiid was doing well, Jokic was going from strength to strength every game. But now, with what’s going on now, it’s hard to disagree with what Bayless recently had to say. Take a look at his tweet in question below.

Wait, the Denver Nuggets just lost their FOURTH straight game … and I keep hearing Joker is still MVP over Embiid??? Really??? How??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 15, 2023

The fact of the matter is, these are both the high-seeded teams in their respective conferences. And Nikola Jokic’s side may be the top seed in their conference, but Joel Embiid and company are potentially just one game away from having a better record.

We have to say, if the 76ers do indeed manage to have a better record than the Nuggets when it’s all said and done, Embiid should be considered to be the favorite over Jokic. And if that doesn’t happen, then perhaps we really do need to wonder if the latter of the two is being overrated after all.

