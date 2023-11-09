“No One’s Gonna Feel Sorry for You”: Lakers’ HC Darvin Ham Talks 0–5 Road Record, LeBron James Blames Injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers cannot seem to shake off their road woes. Taking on the Houston Rockets, the Lakers suffered a 128-94 loss, bringing their road record to 0-5 this season. Darvin Ham and his team cannot shake off the injury bug early in the season, with Anthony Davis sitting out the game tonight. A short-staffed LeBron James and co. tried their best but could not keep up with the hot-shooting Rockets.

Advertisement

After the game, Spectrum SportsNet shared a clip of Lakers HC Darvin Ham being asked about the team’s 0-5 start to the season.

“They[Rockets] had it going a little bit early. A couple of miscues wasn’t really good on the ball defensively. Our off-ball defense needed to be better, but at the end of the day, it’s tough. We’re juggling different circumstances, guys being in and out of the lineup, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to feel sorry for you, especially when you’re a Los Angeles Laker.”

Advertisement

At the same time, Ham doesn’t want to dwell on the loss for too long. “Our biggest thing now, being 3 and 0 this road trip, is to go into Phoenix on Friday and just be the hardest working, most competitive, most together team on the floor for 48 minutes,” said Ham. Clearly, the Lakers want to put the Rockets loss in their rearview mirror.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpectrumSN/status/1722464493601693994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s hard for people to feel sorry for the Purple and Gold for sure. However, the loyal fans would hope LeBron James and co. would figure out things soon, before it gets too late.

LeBron James builds on Darvin Ham’s injuries reasoning

After the game, the King had to answer to the media after a 34-point loss to the Rockets. When asked about building cohesion with the team, Bron said,

“Man we can’t build cohesion. We don’t have all our units. That’s simple. We are very depleted in the injury side, so I mean, I thought offensively, I did a good job of sharing the ball offensively early on. I just couldn’t get in the rhythm offensively. And they[Rockets] were shooting the ball extremely well.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpectrumSN/status/1722466368728227944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Clearly, the injuries are taking a big toll on the Lakers, but they can’t just get away with blaming everything on the same. “Show up to work, show up to work, show up to work. And we’ve got a goal, and that’s our goal, is to go out and win, play together offensively, share the ball, offensively, defend, rebound and try to play hard and see what the outcome makes,” LeBron responded when asked about what the team can do to overcome the situation.

At this point, the Lakers are depending too heavily on 38-year-old LeBron James. A few days ago, DeMarcus Cousins addressed the same issue as well. If the Lakers cannot get Anthony Davis and the others back soon, it might hurt their attempts of keeping LeBron’s minutes down. At the end of the day, their early season struggles may come back to bite them late in the season.