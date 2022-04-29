“Not Stephen Curry, not Luka Doncic, but JALEN freakin BRUNSON is First Round’s top scorer?”: NBA Twitter is awe struck by the sudden rise of Mavericks point guard against Utah Jazz

The First Round of Playoffs had a very unlikely top-scorer, Jalen Brunson, who has also been the savior Mavericks needed against the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks are through to the Western Conference Semi-finals for the first time in 11 years. The last time they did so, they managed to lift the franchise’s first-ever Larry O’Brien trophy in 2011 in Dirk Nowitzki’s leadership, upsetting the super team of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Now there’s another European sensation who has beaten a D-Wade team which would make it his first Playoffs victory. Luka Doncic and Co defeated Utah Jazz 98-96 in a close contest on Thursday to settle the series up at 4-2.

But there’s a player who outperformed not just the Mavs MVP but every single player in the Playoffs to be the top scorer in the First Round of Playoffs and his name is Jalen Brunson.

Not Stephen Curry, not Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson is the top scorer in post-season till now

Doncic has Brunson to thank, for keeping the Mavericks on top of the Jazz in his 3-games absence at the start of the series. Not only did the 25-year-old lead Dallas to two straight victories after losing Game 1, and he did it while averaging 36 points, 5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and a steal.

The 6’1 guard has an average of 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4 assists making him the top scorer of the first round with a total of 137 points.

Jalen Brunson in the first round: 27.8 PPG

4.8 RPG

4.2 APG

48/36/85% He has the most total points this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/FbHJl645Ps — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 29, 2022

NBA Twitter cannot believe the sudden excellence shown by Brunson.

Not only does this bring hope for the future of the Mavericks, but they can fight well this season with him, Doncic, and Spencer Dinwiddie all playing well at the right time. With no other All-Star by his side, it looked tough for the Slovenian to lead this squad deep into the Playoffs.

But with Brunson showing the potential to be a game-winner in an All-Star level consistency in the first series, they can fancy their chances against the Phoenix Suns for another glory.

