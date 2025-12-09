Not Surprised by Austin Reaves’ Growth, LeBron James Shares How Toe Injury Might Have Delayed His Bloom

The Lakers have had a great first quarter this season, and a big reason is the improvement of Austin Reaves. The fifth-year shooting guard has added to his game every season, but this year, he’s transformed into someone who looks like a lock to make his first All-Star Game.

Reaves is averaging 28.4 points per game this year, way up from his previous high of 20.2 He’s getting to the free throw line almost twice as much as he ever has. To complement, he is also setting career highs in rebounds and assists.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James were assumed to be the top two players on this Lakers team, but with the latter missing so many games with sciatica, Reaves has stepped up to become a more-than-capable second banana. He’s also shown the ability to take over when Luka is out, averaging 41 points per game while leading the Lakers to a 3-1 record.

One person who is grateful for Reaves’ contributions is LeBron. On the latest episode of Mind the Game, the 4 time NBA champion spoke about his teammate’s breakout season.

“I just think AR has picked up exactly where he left off from [last season],” LeBron said. “The confidence, he’s also healthier this year than he was last year … Last year he was dealing with a toe issue late in the season, so he came into the season a lot healthier.”

Similar to how LeBron welcomed Luka to the team last year by telling him, “Don’t fit in, fit the f*** out,” he said of Reaves, “He’s not just one of the guys, he’s one of THE GUY.”

Reaves is playing so well that it’s made it easier for JJ Redick to put more on his plate. “JJ knew it wasn’t too far-fetched to give him more responsibility, and he’s just taken full advantage of it,” LeBron said. That has only fed Reaves’ confidence, resulting in a positive cycle of trust that has fed the Lakers’ success.

Some players have a lot of hobbies and extracurricular activities they like to engage in, but LeBron says that Reaves’ single-mindedness is what makes him so great.

He plays basketball, then clears his mind on the golf course, and that’s what he’s all about. Whatever he’s doing, it’s definitely working, as the Lakers are 17-6 and tied for the second-best record in the West.

Reaves’ ascent has also considerably raised the Lakers’ ceiling. Whereas last year they meekly went out in a five-game, first-round loss to the Wolves, this year they look like they could be capable of making a much deeper run.