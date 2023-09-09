“My Glamorous Cars”: To Cope with ‘Brutal A** Whupping’, Shaquille O’Neal Dreamt of a Successful Life as a Kid

Shaquille O’Neal has admitted countless times that he was a bit of a naughty brat growing up. He’d often get in trouble for the mischievous things he did. To discipline him, his stepfather, Sergeant Phillip A. Harrison used to smack him before sending him to his room. In his 2011 book, ‘Shaq Uncut‘, the four-time NBA Champion revealed what he would do to cheer himself up at these times. To be happy again, Shaq would often dream of a glamorous life, and a woman on TV being his wife.

Sergeant Harrison was a strict parent to the big fella. While he loved him dearly, he also wanted to set him on the right path, knowing full well the dangers that awaited him outside the home. Speaking about this during an interview, Shaq once said on the matter:

“My father used to come into class and whoop me in front of everybody. Yeah…long time ago. I was a major high-level juvenile delinquent that could have definitely been in trouble all the time. Every time I left the house it was trials and tribulations for me. Do I put the needle there? Do I smoke this? Do I sell this? Do I carry this gun for this guy?…”

O’Neal seems to now understood everything his father did for him long ago. He has been deeply appreciative of his father’s role in his life during several interviews, even crediting all his success to him.

Shaquille O’Neal used to be a ‘fake dreamer’ growing up

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t someone who anyone would dare to call ‘unambitious’. Since the end of his NBA career, the big man has grown his net worth to an astronomical $400 million. He is now a world-renowned DJ as well, alongside being a rapper with a steady following, and an owner/investor in several businesses. However, as the big man expressed in ‘Shaq Uncut’, there was a time in his life when he was a ‘fake dreamer’. Here is what Shaq said on that phase of his life:

“I was a great dreamer—what you’d call a fake dreamer. What I mean by that was when I was a kid…My life wasn’t really all that great sometimes. It was the same old cycle—screw up, get a beating from my father, spend the whole day in my room. But instead of being sad and depressed…I’d force myself to be happy.” “I’d watch TV and there would be a beautiful woman on the screen smiling, and I’d say, “Oh, she’s smiling at me! I’m going to marry her!” I’m picturing my wife and my beautiful house and my fabulous kids and my glamorous cars, and it made me feel better.”

Considering his glamorous lifestyle today, it may be fair to say that Shaq has achieved everything he had hoped for as a ‘fake dreamer’. While there is still no partner on the scene, considering this is Shaq we are talking about, it may not be long before he finds someone special soon.

It’s really interesting to see how the big man has manifested his way to success. We have all been wishful thinkers in our lives, but few of us have been able to translate it to reality like the big man.

Shaq credits his $400 million wealth to his father

As mentioned previously, Shaq has not been shy about admitting Phillip A. Harrison’s role in his life. Speaking about it during an interview with The Ringer, O’Neal revealed how he inculcates his father’s teachings in his daily life, to this day.

“I still go by his practices today. For example, I have a chef. I say, “You’re only allowed to put one slice of turkey on that sandwich, homie.” I know I make a lot of money now, but it’s the same thing…”

O’Neal has always been one of the more humble personalities in the NBA circle, despite his incredible wealth and fame. Given how well he was taught, that isn’t likely to change anytime soon either.