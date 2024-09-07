Olympian Jordan Chiles Mistook ‘Namesake’ Michael Jordan’s Random Text as a Prank

Getting an opportunity to connect with Michael Jordan, who has been a role model for so many athletes around the world, is a dream to many. However, when American artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles received a text out of nowhere from MJ, she initially thought that she was being pranked.

Chiles was named after the Bulls legend. So he naturally means a lot to her. That could be the reason why she thought someone was trying to trick her by pretending to be His Airness.

During her appearance on Chicks in the Office podcast, the Olympic gold medalist revealed what it was like to get a text from MJ.

She said, “I was like, ‘Yo, somebody has my number and is pranking me.’ So, I’m driving back from practice…and all of the sudden I’m like ‘What is this random number?’ So, I’m thinking it’s from Fashion Nova, because you know, they keep sending you text messages.”

To clear her doubt, she sent the screenshot to her team and asked them to confirm if it was really Michael Jordan on the other end of the text. After getting the confirmation that she had indeed received a text from one of her idols, Chiles decided to write back to him and thank him for reaching out.

She said, “I had to confirm it myself. So, I texted back, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much, like I have no words. I will definitely cherish your name forever.”

It was visible from Chiles’ excitement narrating the incident how joyful she was that that had happened. One can only guess her emotions when it actually happened. The 23-year-old even admitted that she felt like throwing away her phone through the window after discovering that the text message was indeed sent by MJ.

Being named after one of the greatest athletes of all time is a responsibility on its own and Chiles believes that it helps her stay motivated.

The name ‘Jordan’ helps Chiles stay on the grind

During an exclusive conversation with People, Chiles revealed her mother’s reason behind naming her after the NBA legend. She said, “She felt the inspiration that he gave to her, and that was just a really huge and beautiful thing. She just decided, ‘You know what? I’m going to name my child after him and see where life takes her.'”

When she grew up, she realized the true meaning of the name and Chiles now uses it as her motivation. She said that it helps her stay motivated for challenges.

After all of that, there’s just one more thing that Chiles wants and that is, an opportunity to meet the man she was named after.