“One Of Us Has To Play Defense Tomorrow”: Josh Hart Fires Back At Jalen Brunson Following Commanders Loss To Eagles

It was obvious that either one of Jalen Brunson or Josh Hart would be suffering a great deal of heartache following the NFC Championship game. With Hart being a diehard Washington Commanders fan and Brunson rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, it was the former who was forced to ‘face the music’.

As the Eagles dropped a whopping 55 points on Washington (most points scored by any team in a conference championship game), Brunson tweeted out at Josh. “Josh left before the 4th quarter started,” said Jalen.

Josh left before the 4qtr started @joshhart — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) January 26, 2025

Knicks teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, also corroborated Brunson’s story, saying, “I can confirm this report.” In response, Hart hit his former Villanova teammate with a hilarious haymaker, going at him for his lack of defensive prowess.

“Have to get home so I can sleep. One of us has to play defense tomorrow.”

Have to get home so I can sleep. One of us has to play defense tomorrow https://t.co/Wuic1O29bM — Josh Hart (@joshhart) January 26, 2025

While this comeback from Hart may show that he’s in decent spirits, this most probably isn’t the case given how much of a staunch supporter he is of the team. So much so that his Knicks teammates even poked fun at him for his love for Commanders QB, Jayden Daniels, in December of last year.

Brunson and Hart have been jawing at one another all season loss in anticipation of the Eagles-Commanders rivalry. Prior to today’s NFC Championship game Jalen even requested Eagles fans to ‘harass’ Hart when they see him at the stadium as he would be in attendance for the game.

An interesting stat that was unearthed recently is how well Hart plays after a loss by the Commanders. In 3 games following a loss by his favorite NFL team, he’s averaged 13.3 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. He’s doing this on incredible 70/55/100 shooting splits and the Knicks are undefeated in those 3 games.

New York is set to face off against the Grizzlies tomorrow. If Josh were to bring his A-game as he always does in the face of a Washington loss, it’s safe to say that the matchup between the two titans will be a must-watch bout.