mobile app bar

“One Of Us Has To Play Defense Tomorrow”: Josh Hart Fires Back At Jalen Brunson Following Commanders Loss To Eagles

Samir Mehdi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was obvious that either one of Jalen Brunson or Josh Hart would be suffering a great deal of heartache following the NFC Championship game. With Hart being a diehard Washington Commanders fan and Brunson rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, it was the former who was forced to ‘face the music’.

As the Eagles dropped a whopping 55 points on Washington (most points scored by any team in a conference championship game), Brunson tweeted out at Josh. “Josh left before the 4th quarter started,” said Jalen.

Knicks teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, also corroborated Brunson’s story, saying, “I can confirm this report.” In response, Hart hit his former Villanova teammate with a hilarious haymaker, going at him for his lack of defensive prowess.

“Have to get home so I can sleep. One of us has to play defense tomorrow.”

While this comeback from Hart may show that he’s in decent spirits, this most probably isn’t the case given how much of a staunch supporter he is of the team. So much so that his Knicks teammates even poked fun at him for his love for Commanders QB, Jayden Daniels, in December of last year.

Brunson and Hart have been jawing at one another all season loss in anticipation of the Eagles-Commanders rivalry. Prior to today’s NFC Championship game Jalen even requested Eagles fans to ‘harass’ Hart when they see him at the stadium as he would be in attendance for the game.

An interesting stat that was unearthed recently is how well Hart plays after a loss by the Commanders. In 3 games following a loss by his favorite NFL team, he’s averaged 13.3 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. He’s doing this on incredible 70/55/100 shooting splits and the Knicks are undefeated in those 3 games.

New York is set to face off against the Grizzlies tomorrow. If Josh were to bring his A-game as he always does in the face of a Washington loss, it’s safe to say that the matchup between the two titans will be a must-watch bout.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Share this article

Don’t miss these