One Shooting Statistic That Ranks Nikola Jokic Over Stephen Curry

Many believe that Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. And while this is undoubtedly true, that doesn’t mean he holds all of the records when it comes to shooting. In fact, according to the numbers, Nikola Jokic has the highest true shooting percentage of any active player scoring 20+ points per game. Proving that he’s the most efficient scorer currently in the NBA.

First, we should explain what true shooting percentage is. It’s a relatively newer statistic that has really taken off in recent seasons with the rise of the three-point shot. This is because true shooting percentage acknowledges that a three-pointer is worth more than a two, thus placing more value on those shot attempts. The statistic also acknowledges free-throw attempts, placing value on a shot not considered in traditional field goal percentage.

By the end of the formula, you have a stat that provides you with a complete picture of a player’s shooting efficiency. And according to the numbers, Jokic has a 63.8% career true shooting percentage to Curry’s 62.5%. Which may come off as surprising to some fans.

Highest TS% by an active player with 20+ PPG: 63.8 — Jokic

62.7 — Zion

62.5 — Steph

62.4 — KAT

62.0 — KD pic.twitter.com/TmW4COV9La — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 1, 2025

Now, this doesn’t mean that the Serbian is a better three-point shooter than Steph. No? But it does mean that he has the most efficient shooting percentage of any star currently in the NBA. Perhaps. The interesting thing, though, is that this is way more impressive for Curry than it is for Jokic.

Why is this, you ask? Well, because Jokic is a center. When you look at the other names on the list of the highest active true shooting percentages of players averaging over 20 ppg, you see other big men like Zion Williamson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Ultimately, proving that centers have higher odds of being efficient scorers.

This is mainly because players like Jokic are typically hanging out around the rim and getting higher percentage looks. Although the Serbian does extend his range beyond the three-point line quite often, he mostly gets his points in the paint. This process skyrockets a big man’s true shooting percentage.

That’s why it’s impressive that a guard like Curry can keep up with centers when it comes to that statistic. It proves that he’s the most efficient three-point shooter in the league because he takes over 11 attempts from that range per game. Drastically higher than Jokic’s 4.7 per contest.

So, at the end of the day, this stat plays more in favor of Curry. Regardless, Jokic’s figure is still super impressive, and it shows how lethal of a scorer he is as well. It’s just always surprising to see Curry be bested in any category when it comes to shooting.