“Michael Jordan Was Crying…”: When Knicks Legend Walt Fraizer Explained Why He Would Not Name MJ the GOAT

Walter “Clyde” Frazier Jr. is best known these days for the colorful, eccentric suits he wears on the New York Knicks broadcasts with Mike Breen. It’s not the worst thing to be known for, but it completely erases one element of Frazier’s history: He was an absolute monster on the NBA court who led the Knicks to two NBA championships in the 1970s.

Regularly considered to be one of the greatest players of his era, Frazier became a commentator in 1981. As such, he saw the entirety of Michael Jordan’s career unfold in front of his eyes, and boy, does he have some thoughts about the man many former players consider the GOAT.

Around the time the Last Dance documentary came out, Frazier was interviewed by telephone and was asked about Jordan’s GOAT case.

“He was having trouble and complaining because he couldn’t beat the Pistons (1987-88, 1988-89, 1989-90). [Michael Jordan] was crying. He thought the general manager didn’t know what he was doing,” remembered Frazier. “That was when I still wasn’t sure if he’d be able to carry a team and make the next step. Then all of a sudden it happened.”

What was the “it” that happened? Well, the next step was Jordan turning into an absolute superstar and running the NBA as soon as the Pistons started to crumble with age. Few players have ever dominated an era like Jordan controlled the ’90s. The list likely just includes himself, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams and Pete Weber.

But, according to the well-dressed former Knick, being the best player of his era did not entitle him to being the best player ever.

“If it’s Superman, it’s Wilt Chamberlain. I have (Kareem) Abdul-Jabbar as a career-leading scorer. Versatility is Oscar Robertson. Winning is Bill Russell. Those are the four guys…” listed Frazier, trying to organize his thoughts. “I would find it hard to say Mike. Mike is right there with those guys, but if I had to pick, it would be Chamberlain.’’

It’s typical for a former’s player to choose someone they played against as the GOAT, but that should not be seen as disrespectful. Jordan was phenomenal and took the game worldwide with his commercialization. Before him, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird saved the NBA with one of the most beloved rivalries ever. Wilt kept the NBA afloat. It makes sense to credit him.

These types of arguments, however, will continue to happen. It’s impossible to change someone’s mind. More often than not, you pick a player who’s your GOAT, and you never stop believing in them.