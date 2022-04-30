“Only 5 NBA Teams have more championships than this 2nd round player”: Former Warrior Patrick McCaw won 3 championships in his first 3 years in NBA

2016 Draftee Patrick McCaw achieved more success in his first 3 years than most teams have in 75 years of the NBA

Whenever one dreams of joining the NBA, they also always dream about succeeding on the biggest stage in the biggest league. Many greats have come, made their mark on the game, but hung up their boots without tasting the ultimate success. Players like Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, and more retired without ever winning an NBA Championship.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors acquired a 2nd rounder in 2016, who went on to win 3 championships in his first three seasons. Drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks at the 38th spot, the Warriors acquired Patrick McCaw in a draft-day trade. The guard went on to win 2 championships with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in Oakland.

After the 2017-18 season, McCaw became a restricted free agent and signed with the Cavs. Cleveland waived him after 3 games, and he signed with the Raptors for the rest of the season. Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA Championship that season. There, McCaw won his 3rd straight championship in 3 years.

Patrick McCaw has more rings than 22 NBA Franchises

In 2019, when Patrick McCaw won his 3rd straight championship, he became only the 7th player in NBA history to win 3 rings in their first 3 years. McCaw became the third player ever to win titles in three consecutive seasons with different teams, joining Steve Kerr and Frank Saul.

With his 3rd ring, McCaw tied 3 NBA franchises for the number of championships. He has more rings than 22 NBA Franchises.

Team Name NBA Championships Philadelphia 76ers 3 Detroit Pistons 3 Miami Heat 3 New York Knicks 2 Houston Rockets 2 Milwaukee Bucks 2 Cleveland Cavaliers 1 Atlanta Hawks 1 Oklahoma City Thunder 1 Washington Wizards 1 Portland Trail Blazers 1 Dallas Mavericks 1 Toronto Raptors 1 Sacramento Kings 1 Phoenix Suns 0 Utah Jazz 0 Orlando Magic 0 Brooklyn Nets 0 Indiana Pacers 0 Denver Nuggets 0 Los Angeles Clippers 0 Minnesota Timberwolves 0 New Orleans Pelicans 0 Memphis Grizzlies 0 Charlotte Hornets 0

Where is P. McCaw now?

On July 8th, 2019, the Raptors announced that they re-signed Patrick McCaw. He suffered a knee injury in November 2019 and was ruled out for four weeks. He played 37 games in the 2019-20 season, and only 5 games in the previous season.

On April 9, 2021, the Raptors waived McCaw. He was a free agent till February 2022, when he was signed by Delaware Blue Coats(76ers affiliate) of the G-League.