“Only guy who could beat me 1v1 hit his final shot against Utah in 1998”: Kobe Bryant gave Michael Jordan props while answering a reporter’s question with Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant v Michael Jordan – a match-up that started in 1996, and ended in 2003.

When someone you idolize becomes your biggest rival – that is when you know you made it. Kobe Bryant skipped college just because he wanted to play against Michael Jordan. He wanted to take him head-on, and it was not until he returned to the league, that he could take him on.

He was just a kid when he joined the Lakers, and in 1996 Jordan was just too much for anyone to handle, let alone a lanky teenager from Philly. MJ was in the middle of his second 3-peat, and Kobe was just learning the ropes. But he was learning them fast because he won a dunk contest just in his second year. He also was knocking on the doors of some vets right after his second year.

He got to play for 2 years in the league against a rampant Jordan, and another 2 when he was old and was on the Wizards. While he could not do much against the marauding Chicago Bull, he was much stronger than the second time around. For Kobe was in his 3-peat run, a far stronger opponent than the kid who was a hyperactive child.

In an interview, when asked if there was anyone who beat him 1 v 1 in a practice session, Kobe had a half-smile and a simple head shake for an answer. He said, “The one guy who could beat me retired with that last shot against Utah“.

Michael Jordan did not go easy on Kobe Bryant just because he was a kid – he gave him all the respect an athlete deserves

Although the duo only faced each other 8 times, Kobe leads the winning charts 5-3. One can argue that Michael Jordan was an old fart who could not move the way he used to, but people sleep on the Wizards Jordan. He still managed to average over 20 points and was giving people 10 years younger the business. No version of Michael was finished, not even at 38.

Kobe on the other hand suffered a lot towards the end of his career. He had multiple injuries, including an ACL injury that was the final nail in the coffin for him. Bryant never really recovered from that again, only managing to play in bits over the next two years. He however came out with an epic sneaker line, with the design inspired by the injury, and that makes for a great story.

The battle between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan was only till the edge of the court. Once they were off it, they were the thickest of friends. Michael looked at Kobe as a younger brother and gave him advice that made Bean the legend that he is considered today. Kobe entered the league as a kid, lived it like a Black Mamba, and exited it with the grace of a ballet dancer.

