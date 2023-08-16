“Only Think About You N*ked”: Shaquille O’Neal’s $5,000,000 Worth ‘Superstar Son’ Grooves With Dad Over Release of His New Single

Shaquille O’Neal, and his son, Myles have been together all summer long, doing concerts and living their best life together. Like his father, the younger O’Neal is also a DJ. In fact, many would argue that he is the more successful one of the two in their line of work. Only adding to his momentum, the $5,000,000 star recently released his brand new single, ‘Naked’, on all platforms. To celebrate its release, the father-son duo posted a hilarious video on Instagram, with ‘the Big Diesel’ getting freely funky with his dance moves.

As previously mentioned, Shaq has kept himself busy this summer, doing shows at just about every concert available. To start off his break from TNT’s show, ‘Inside the NBA’, the man performed in shows all across the US, before doing a rather famous one at Tomorrowland too, something that was held in Belgium, Europe. Amidst all this, he didn’t spare the Chicago Lollapalooza either, as he entertained his fans in the Windy City as well.

Shaquille O’Neal celebrates Myles O’Neal’s second single with popping dance moves

Despite his father, Shaquille O’Neal, on one this summer, Myles O’Neal seems to be in no mood to back down. Not only has he been doing multiple concerts of his own during this time, but he also released his second-ever single, ‘Naked’. Listen to it on Spotify.

Admittedly, compared to his first single ‘Superficial’, Myles’s second single is a very different kind of song, while still adhering to the same genre. This alone exemplifies the versatile nature of the artist, despite his young age. It will be interesting to see how he evolves as he continues to gain experience in his craft.

Given that he has all the reason in the world to be it, Shaq is likely beyond proud of his son. In fact, you can see as much in the video Myles recently posted on his Instagram.

The song’s hook goes “Only think about you n*ked”, something that will undoubtedly draw the attention of audiences. Shaq seems to be with the program as well, as he re-shared it on his Instagram story. Take a look at the screenshot in the tweet by @NBACelebsUpdate below.

The song already sounds like a hit. With his own fanbase, and father Shaquille O’Neal behind him, it’s hard to imagine Myles’s new song failing to be a massive hit. We wish the young O’Neal the best of luck.

Shaq is in no mood to be left behind either

As mentioned earlier, Myles wasn’t looking to be upstaged by his father, Shaq. However, the older O’Neal is in no mood to fall behind either. The 51-year-old recently announced his debut dubstep album, ‘Gorilla Warfare’. Urging fans to form a moshpit in his own comment section, here is how he announced his upcoming album.

In the comments, he wrote, “WHERE TF IS MY MOSHPIT”, referring to what is essentially a tradition in each and every one of his concerts.

O’Neal loves to watch his fans dance and jump around like they have been possessed by something in each and every concert of his. With this album, that is unlikely to change.