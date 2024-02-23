“Only Way to Show People”: Zion Williamson Set to ‘Reintroduce’ Himself to the World Following Dominant Win Over Rockets

Credits: Feb 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans had a cakewalk against the Houston Rockets, defeating them 127-105. With their starters in double-digits, while shooting a healthy 52.1% from the field as a team, the team looked stronger than ever. Former number one pick Zion Williamson sat down with the media to talk about what’s next. After being ridiculed for his off-court drama these past few months, the Duke alumni is ready to reintroduce himself.

Zion Williamson had a great game against the Houston Rockets, scoring 27 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block for the game. As a power forward, it was impressive for Williamson to notch almost double-digit assists while also keeping his scoring numbers up in the game.

This was something the two-time All-Star touched upon in the post-game press conference as well. While talking to the media, Zion mentioned how he wanted to reintroduce himself to the world.

“Gotta win. At this point I gotta win. It aint much to speak on in regards to that except win. I think that’s the only way to show people.”

Williamson has been in the league for four years now. But these past few seasons have lingered a question over the Pelicans front office on how to proceed forward with Zion, given the things he’s dealing with.

This past year, Zion Williamson was called out by numerous analysts for being overweight. His weight had been an issue, with the team’s trainers asking to control his diet, only for him to fail in the end.

As for his personal life, the 6’6 forward was last caught up in drama with an adult film star these past few months. With Moriah Mills constantly shaming and berating Williamson on social media, there were doubts surrounding what would be the next step for the Pelicans.

But lately, it seems like Zion is trying to turn over a new leaf and focusing on how to be the same dominant player that the world got to see before coming into the NBA.

Zion Williamson ready to take that next step

It seemed as if everyone had written off Zion Williamson and his NBA career. But the 23-year-old forward wasn’t going to give up on himself and decided it was time to change himself for the world to see.

After the game, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke about Williamson’s court vision, something that fans have rarely got to witness with him being one of the best high-flying dunkers in the league.

“This is what happens when we put the ball in his hands especially early…When he is playing like this, he is tough to stop.”

Green even gave the Pelicans fans a shoutout on how they get the team pumped up whenever New Orleans is playing at home.

“I think our guys get pumped up to play here. You can feel it. You can feel when Z is on a break…The fans they get us going.”

The New Orleans Pelicans are now 34-22 after their win over the Rockets. Currently, at the sixth spot in the Western Conference, the Pelicans are looking to make a deep playoff run this offseason. And by the looks of it, they are hoping for Williamson to finally take the role of the team’s leader as he was expected to since being drafted.