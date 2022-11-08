HomeSearch

Orlando Magic Big Paolo Banchero Joins a “lean and mean” Shaquille O’Neal on This Elusive List

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Tue Nov 08 2022

USA Today Sports

There is something good happening in Orlando. Despite their bad record, they have a gem in the form of Paolo Banchero. The dominant forward made Magic history by tying a record held by Shaquille O’Neal, an elite name to be associated with.

Paolo’s start to the season has been nothing short of legendary. He’s matched some of the greatest players in his hot start. Banchero has been matching and breaking records that belong to Michael Jordan and LeBron James. And now he has just matched Shaquille O’Neal.

There is something special about matching Shaq, especially when the record is for the Orlando Magic. We all know about rookie Shaq’s incredible dominance and Paolo is no less.

Paolo Banchero is putting the league on notice

Mr. Banchero is off to a fiery start, just take a look at these stats since he arrived. They are simply incredible. He has barely scored lesser than 20 points in a game since the season started.

And with tonight’s 30-point game he became the first Orlando Magic rookie since Shaquille O’Neal to do it in back-to-back games.

Tonight they fell to the rockets but with moves like these, we are sure the Magic fans are excited.

He has emulated Shaquille O’Neal, another Orlando Magic legend

The most interesting thing about young Paolo is that he plays eerily similar to Shaq. Dominance in the paint and while he may not have the rebounding prowess, we can expect him to improve on it quickly.

Shaq was “lean and mean” when he made his debut. He instantly became the king of the paint and Paolo has a similar weapon. Movement. Banchero’s handle and movement make him a dangerous player.

Should he continue to improve and put up numbers like these, Paolo will be the next Shaq.

