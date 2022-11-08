Orlando Magic Big Paolo Banchero Joins a “lean and mean” Shaquille O’Neal on This Elusive List

There is something good happening in Orlando. Despite their bad record, they have a gem in the form of Paolo Banchero. The dominant forward made Magic history by tying a record held by Shaquille O’Neal, an elite name to be associated with.

Paolo’s start to the season has been nothing short of legendary. He’s matched some of the greatest players in his hot start. Banchero has been matching and breaking records that belong to Michael Jordan and LeBron James. And now he has just matched Shaquille O’Neal.

There is something special about matching Shaq, especially when the record is for the Orlando Magic. We all know about rookie Shaq’s incredible dominance and Paolo is no less.

Paolo Banchero is putting the league on notice

Mr. Banchero is off to a fiery start, just take a look at these stats since he arrived. They are simply incredible. He has barely scored lesser than 20 points in a game since the season started.

Paolo Banchero this season: 27 PTS, 9 REB, 61% FG

20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST

23 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

21 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

29 PTS, 8 REB, 52% FG

21 PTS, 12 REB, 57% FG

18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

15 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST

22 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST

33 PTS, 16 REB, 53% FG

30 PTS, 6 REB, 50% FG pic.twitter.com/XZcgBM8Rtl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 8, 2022

And with tonight’s 30-point game he became the first Orlando Magic rookie since Shaquille O’Neal to do it in back-to-back games.

Paolo Banchero is the first Magic Rookie since Shaquille O’Neal to record 30+ points in back-to-back games: Shaquille O’Neal (2 games): Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 1992 pic.twitter.com/kw2izKB8UY — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 8, 2022

Tonight they fell to the rockets but with moves like these, we are sure the Magic fans are excited.

it’s official: The Magic have Paolo Banchero is a franchise game-changer pic.twitter.com/WTRwV7AQqm — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) November 8, 2022

He has emulated Shaquille O’Neal, another Orlando Magic legend

The most interesting thing about young Paolo is that he plays eerily similar to Shaq. Dominance in the paint and while he may not have the rebounding prowess, we can expect him to improve on it quickly.

#OnThisDay in 1992, @SHAQ made his NBA debut for the Orlando Magic! He logged 12 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a win against the Miami Heat #VintageMomentOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/xKgV4McEOp — NBA India (@NBAIndia) November 6, 2022

Shaq was “lean and mean” when he made his debut. He instantly became the king of the paint and Paolo has a similar weapon. Movement. Banchero’s handle and movement make him a dangerous player.

Should he continue to improve and put up numbers like these, Paolo will be the next Shaq.

