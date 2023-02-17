Paolo Banchero Girlfriend 2023: Who is Orlando Magic’s Rising Star Dating Currently?

Paolo Banchero, the #1 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, is going to be the biggest rising star of his draft class and probably one of the best all-time if things go in the direction where they currently are. But who is his girlfriend?

The 2022 ACC rookie of the year is currently averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game, in his first season among the best players in the world and is undoubtedly leading the race for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

While his professional career is off to a wonderful start, fans often ask about the 20-year-old’s personal life and things like ‘who is the girlfriend of Paolo Banchero?’ Let’s find out the answer to the question if there is one.

Paolo Banchero girlfriend 2023: Who is Orlando Magic’s rising star currently dating?

It looks like the 6ft 10” former Duke forward is laser-focused on his career and is not seeing anybody since his draft into the NBA or even during his single-year college career.

There are no reports on his dating life as of now, which is quite rare with college superstars who go into the draft of a top sport in the states as high as Banchero did.

Also, it can be the case that the Italian-American might be too smart for the Paparazzi and has a secret dating life. If that’s the case we will soon be back with updates.

However, for now, the internet has no answer for who Paolo Banchero girlfriend is. We expect it does not stay that way for long as his popularity rises.

