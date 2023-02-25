“$100 If I Make A 3 In Two Tries”: Russell Westbrook Bets On His Shooting Ahead Of Clippers Debut

Russell Westbrook has had quite the wild February this year. He was finally traded by Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers at this season’s trade deadline in a 3-team trade that sent him to the Utah Jazz. However, it was understood from the get-go that the Jazz and Russ were not interested in one another.

The Jazz, given their cap space, bought out the 2017 MVP and allowed him to test out the free agent market. Three teams stood out above the rest: Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Chicago Bulls. Despite multiple teams being in the running, it felt quite obvious as to who was going to land him.

Paul George heavily recruited Westbrook to the Clippers, telling the media directly that he would love to play with his old teammate once more. PG had perhaps his best regular season when he played alongside Russ, making the top 3 finalists list for both the league MVP and DPOY.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook Elevated LeBron James”: NBA Reddit Brings Up Lakers’ 4x MVP’s ‘Net Rating’ With & W/o Clippers’ New Addition

Russell Westbrook bets on his 3-point shot with Dahntay Jones

Russell Westbrook has signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, the one team that plays in the same arena as his former team. After getting bought out, he was brought onto the Clips on a league minimum contract and it’s clear that head coach, Tyronn Lue, has big plans for Brodie.

Russ is slated to make his debut as a Clipper against the Sacramento Kings, a Playoff team that would be a fine test for the new-look Clips. Prior to the game however, Westbrook bet what sounded like $100 against assistant coach, Dahntay Jones, that he wouldn’t make a 3 from behind the backboard towards the right corner.

He gave himself 2 tries and would go on to make the shot in one, leading to him immediately making a run towards the tunnel. This is a signature warm-up routine of Russ’s, where he would make a shot and B-line straight towards the tunnel.

Russell Westbrook and Dahntay Jones bet money that Russ wouldn’t make it within 2 tries. He made it on the 1st 😂💰 pic.twitter.com/3XPKRbGjOA — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 25, 2023

Russ’s role with the Clippers

Tyronn Lue seemed to be quite excited after having added Russell Westbrook to his rotation. Not only is Russ going to be a mainstay in the rotation, he’s going to replace Terrence Mann as the starting point guard, a decision that Clips fans were on the fence about.

Being a downhill threat in the open floor coupled with his ability to take it to the rim in the half-court and find shooters is going to be his main role on the team. During his time with the Lakers, he didn’t have floor spacers to work with and dish out to on his drives. On the Clippers, the situation is quite different and allows for him to thrive a bit more.

Also read: “Being Somewhere People Want You”: After Two Horrible Seasons Alongside LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Eager to Play with Clippers