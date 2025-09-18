Pau Gasol Weighs In on Timberwolves’ Title Hopes, Says Anthony Edwards Has to Step Up

One NBA team that has consistently come close but fallen just short recently is the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by their young superstar Anthony Edwards, someone who’s been touted to become the face of the league for years now, but is just lacking that something. The Wolves have, on paper, what it takes to reach the Finals and win the Championship. It’s just that they need to be A1 from day one.

Pau Gasol, a man who knows a thing or two about wearing an NBA ring, spoke about the Timberwolves in a recent ESPN segment. Discussing their chances heading into the 2025-26 season, Gasol spoke about the mindset that’s been lacking over the last two years.

The Timberwolves lost in the Western Conference Finals in both 2024 and 2025, falling to the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively. It’s an agonizing spot to pack your bags in. Gasol believes that to go further, and possibly win it all, they need to show the right level of desire, and that it starts with Edwards.

“I think you gotta start the season with the right mindset,” the former Los Angeles Lakers man said. “Obviously, you want to get to the conference finals, but ultimately, you gotta desire and act every single day that you gonna win the championship.”

Edwards is the top player at the Wolves, something Gasol noted. He was drafted No. 1 overall in 2020, keeping the long-term success in mind, and he’s proved that he can compete at an All-Star level. Gasol stated that he loves Edwards as a player, but hinted that he needs to be more consistent, especially in the playoffs.

“I love his confidence, I love his swagger, he can play like anybody out there, but he has to do it every single night. He has to lead this team in a way that he carries everybody over.”

The Western Conference will be stacked this coming season, with the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Nuggets, and Warriors all vying for a top-six spot. But the Wolves cannot be underestimated. It’s not just about Edwards. They have a strong overall team that should be in contention.

“They have great players. I love their defensive presence. I think Julius [Randle] will continue to fly. McDaniels is a great player, Donte [DiVincenzo] is a great player coming off the bench… Everybody has to continue and chip in,” Gasol added.

Edwards going off the grid to return as a beast

Earlier this week, Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski spoke about how the 4-1 loss to OKC in the Conference Finals last year made Edwards realize that he needs to work harder to be at the same level as the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. And he’s decided to take the off-season to completely focus on himself and improve his on-court presence.

“There are reports that he’s become a pretty vocal leader, and these guys focused on taking the final step after getting bounced, kind of embarrassingly, in the Western Conference Finals in the last two years,” Krawczynski said to SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Edwards is also ready to embrace the responsibility of being the leader in the Minnesota locker room and setting an example for his teammates.

It won’t be easy to overcome all the hurdles posed by the elite teams in the West, and eventually OKC, but it’s an opportunity Edwards should relish. At just 24 years old, he could go from being a great player to becoming a legend in the city.